New Ocean Metrics Outpace Others Confirming Winning Strategy For Digital Health Engagement

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Ocean, a leading provider of digital health management solutions today announced that the results of three-year reporting from 2019-2021 tracing the rewardable activity of eligible populations showed nearly 60% participation rates on the platform. On average, engagement in traditional wellness programs tops out at 40% for lifestyle activities.1 New Ocean's mobile health management platform helps identify individuals at risk for nine chronic diseases and delivers proprietary personalized health journeys and tools to help them self-manage their chronic and mental health conditions and live a healthy lifestyle.

The company which spent the first four years building out the most comprehensive platform on the market, is the lowest cost producer of a solution that doesn't rely on a human coaching model.

"We are priced at a fraction of the cost of our key competitors," said Hal Rosenbluth, Chairman and CEO of New Ocean Health Solutions. "By combining digitally embedded coaching with behavioral science, connected devices and evidenced based medicine, New Ocean has created the most effective, scalable, personalized solution to prevent and address the risk of asthma, diabetes, COPD, heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, anxiety and depression."

The platform, currently available to approximately 2.0M users from major health plans and over 200 employers includes this cohort of nearly 142,000 eligible individuals incentivized to participate in programs which tracked the completion of 593,000 rewardable activities over a three-year period. The activities range from completing a health assessment, getting a flu shot or a health screening to connecting a device like Fitbit or Apple watch, completing lifestyle programs, and consuming health related content such as recipes, articles, and videos.

"Having 60 percent of any organization engaged in their health and completing health related activities results in positive ROI—improved productivity, lowered absenteeism, and lowered costs of care across the population," said Dr. Michael Musci, Chief Medical Officer for New Ocean.

Musci attributes the consistent engagement rates to the platform's ease of use and the ability to integrate all solutions into a single access point.

"New Ocean's mobile health management tool offers a seamless, personalized, gamified user experience while providing 24/7 digitally embedded coaching," he said. "New Ocean has the perfect formula and strategy that will transcend the pioneering efforts of chronic disease management solutions and take the lead in the race for Digital Health 2.0."

About New Ocean Health Solutions

New Ocean Health Solutions is a leading software design and development company that empowers organizations to address population health through its broad enterprise mobile health management platform that includes health and well-being solutions that address chronic conditions, mental health, and lifestyle management. Designed with behavioral science, New Ocean's programs are more adaptable to human nature and more likely to drive user engagement over the long-term. New Ocean's platform leverages digitally embedded coaching and evidenced based medicine to encourage users to make good choices and form healthy habits when it comes to their health, while ensuring that realistic goals are set. Led by former Walgreens Health & Wellness President and retail health clinic pioneer, Hal Rosenbluth, New Ocean is focused on providing digital healthcare that is accessible, high-quality, and affordable for every American.

