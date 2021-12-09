Direxion Launches mRNA ETF (MSGR)

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion announced today the launch of the Direxion mRNA ETF (Ticker: MSGR). MSGR invests in companies believed to be at the forefront of the development and application of messenger RNA technology.

The MSGR ETF seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, of the BITA Messenger RNA Technology Index. The BITA Messenger RNA Technology Index provides exposure to the performance of companies, publicly listed in the United States, Canada and Europe, that are leading the development and application of mRNA technology. mRNA is a single-stranded ribonucleic acid molecule that is complementary to one of the DNA strands of a gene. mRNA plays a vital role in protein synthesis in the human body, and mRNA technologies leverage this vital role to enable targeted cells to produce proteins that enable the body to fight, or prevent, a given disease.

"For years, messenger RNA (mRNA) technologies struggled to gain acceptance. The COVID-19 pandemic changed all of that, thanks to the highly effective vaccines developed using mRNA to combat the novel coronavirus and its emerging variants," said David Mazza, Managing Director, Head of Product at Direxion. "MSGR captures companies specifically involved with mRNA technologies that are believed to be at the forefront of fighting the battle against COVID, while also highlighting mRNA's application to other viruses and diseases, including HIV and Lyme disease."

Investors seeking to gain exposure to mRNA stocks, and the mRNA sector, can access companies such as Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), BioNTech SE (BNTX), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) and others through this mRNA ETF ($MSGR). For additional nanotech stocks, see the table below.

As of November 19, 2021, the 24 constituents had a median total market capitalization of $2 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $41 million to $107 billion, and were concentrated in the healthcare sector. Top ten index holdings are as follows:

mRNA ETF ( Ticker: MSGR) Index Holdings

Name Ticker GICS Sub-Industry Market Cap ($B) Weight (%) BioNTech SE BNTX Biotechnology 85.30 9.41 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc DRNA Pharmaceuticals 2.96 8.22 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX Pharmaceuticals 47.53 7.07 Moderna Inc MRNA Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals 142.89 7.04 BeiGene Ltd BGNE Biotechnology 32.45 6.64 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY Pharmaceuticals 21.98 6.50 Gritstone bio Inc GRTS Biotechnology 0.90 5.34 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc ARWR Pharmaceuticals 7.32 4.90 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc MRVI Biotechnology 11.84 4.65 CureVac NV CVAC Biotechnology 9.00 4.54

Source: Source: Bloomberg Finance, L.P., BITA, as of 11.30.2021.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips traders with ways to execute short-term, tactical trades and investors with strategic exposures, and thematic strategies, focused on emerging trends. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $25.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

###

For more information on all Direxion Shares daily leveraged ETFs, go to direxion.com , or call us at 866.476.7523.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Direxion Shares Risks – Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. mRNA technology is a novel technology and the development of products or therapies based on mRNA technology has substantial clinical development and regulatory risks. mRNA technologies may also provide ineffective or may produce adverse effects. Negative perception of the efficacy, safety, or tolerability of such mRNA-based products or therapies could adversely affect a company and the general acceptance of mRNA technologies. Certain mRNA-based vaccines only have received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other provisional, interim or conditional authorizations from regulatory authorities outside the United States, and there is no guarantee that such vaccines will receive full approval in the future.

Additional risks of the Fund include, but are not limited to, Non-Diversification Risk, Index Correlation/Tracking Risk, Index Strategy Risk, Biotechnology Industry Risk, Healthcare Sector Risk, Natural Disaster/Epidemic and Market Disruption Risk, Foreign Securities Risk and risks associated with the market capitalizations and sectors of the securities in which the Fund may invest. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

CONTACT: James Doyle

JConnelly

973.850.7308

jdoyle@jconnelly.com

View original content:

SOURCE Direxion