DBGI Announces Upcoming Launch with Google Pay App

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBGI") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announces that it is launching an exclusive branded offer on the Google Pay App; which was just recently relaunched with all new features just this past year.

The Google Pay app is consistently leveraged by approximately 150,000,000 people every month across forty countries, and is evenly balanced between Women and Men mainly within the Gen Z and Millennial sector which comprises 18 to 34 year olds.

Laura Dowling, Chief Marketing Officer of Digital Brands Group, stated that "we are working with a dedicated Google Pay onboarding team right now to launch our exclusive DSTLD offer within the coming days. The compelling nature of this first initiative, focused on denim, should entice many of the payment app users to visit our site, engage with the product and convert just in time to receive their product before the holiday if they like! We are excited to not only partner with Google on an exclusive offer, but to more importantly have exposure to a new very large addressable market that represents significant spending power in addition to their appreciation of quality denim."

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. Digital native first brands are brands founded as e-commerce driven businesses, where online sales constitute a meaningful percentage of net sales, although they often subsequently also expand into wholesale or direct retail channels., Unlike typical e-commerce brands, as a digitally native vertical brand we control our own distribution, sourcing products directly from our third-party manufacturers and selling directly to the end consumer. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. We have strategically expanded into an omnichannel brand offering these styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts. We believe this approach allows us opportunities to successfully drive Lifetime Value ("LTV") while increasing new customer growth.

