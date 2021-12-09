Crown Holdings, Inc. Authorizes $3.0 Billion Of Share Repurchases

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an aggregate amount of up to $3.0 billion of Company stock through the end of 2024. The new authorization, which supersedes the previous authorization announced on February 25, 2021, reflects the Company's strong balance sheet and cash from operations, allowing investment in the business and return of cash to its shareholders. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a number of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements and other market conditions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this press release consists of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, that the Company is not obligated and may not acquire any shares of common stock and the share repurchase plan may be suspended or terminated at any time at the Company's discretion. Important factors that could cause the statements made in this press release or the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ are discussed under the caption "Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K Annual Report and in subsequent filings made prior to or after the date hereof. The Company does not intend to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement in light of future events.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

