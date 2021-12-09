ComplySci And RIA In A Box Join Forces To Launch The Future Of Compliance Software Transformational Acquisition Brings Together Two Industry-Leading SaaS Organizations to Create Next Generation Suite of Compliance Solutions for the Financial Services Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci (the "Company"), the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for the financial services sector, today announced its acquisition of RIA in a Box, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of compliance, cybersecurity, and operational software solutions to the wealth management industry. The combination accelerates innovation across ComplySci and RIA in a Box and will deliver superior software, service, data, and consulting to an even broader audience of financial services organizations, including hedge funds, private equity firms, broker dealers, registered investment advisers (RIAs), and other wealth management firms.

The acquisition, ComplySci's third in Q4 2021, brings together the industry's most experienced professionals to create a full suite of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics, and outsourcing solutions for the financial services industry. The combined organization boasts over 300 employees dedicated to innovating the compliance process and bringing efficiency to more than 7,000 customers.

RIA in a Box will continue to operate as its own brand under the leadership of Will Bressman, who has been the firm's CEO for the past 10 years. Mr. Bressman will serve as President of the combined organizations and work directly with ComplySci CEO Amy Kadomatsu to execute growth strategy. RIA in a Box customers will continue to utilize RIA in a Box's industry-leading MyRIAComplianceTM platform and be supported by their existing RIA in a Box team members.

"ComplySci and RIA in a Box share a common goal – to redefine how financial services firms manage their compliance programs. Will and his team at RIA in a Box built a fantastic platform and cultivated a reputation that is second to none among RIAs. Combined with ComplySci's sophisticated employee compliance solutions, we deliver an exceptional offering that not only mitigates risk, but also elevates the role of compliance and enables smarter business decisions. This transformative acquisition makes us stronger than ever, and we're excited to take the industry by storm with our unmatched scale, expertise, and ability to innovate," said Ms. Kadomatsu.

"Today we start an exciting new chapter at RIA in a Box. Joining ComplySci will enhance our ability to address the unique needs of the growing RIA community," said Mr. Bressman, "We are proud of what we have accomplished so far at RIA in a Box, and we're thrilled to partner closely with Amy and the ComplySci team to expand our reach and further enhance the services and solutions we offer to the thousands of firms our combined organizations serve. Together, we're creating the next generation of compliance solutions for our customers."

RIA in a Box joins ComplySci's already robust family of firms, which includes NRS, a ComplySci Company and illumis, a ComplySci Company. The transaction continues the recent growth surge for ComplySci following a strategic investment from K1 Investment Management, a global private equity firm focused on high growth enterprise software companies. RIA in a Box, previously backed by Aquiline Capital Partners LLC, has also experienced rapid growth, tripling revenue and expanding solutions to include compliance, cybersecurity, and operational tools for the wealth management industry.

Roy Liao, Principal at K1 Investment Management, said, "The ability to efficiently manage compliance, cybersecurity and operational business issues is critical for financial services firms, making the RIA in a Box and ComplySci SaaS platforms more relevant than ever. Both companies are leaders in providing cutting-edge solutions for their clients' needs, and adding RIA in a Box to the ComplySci family of firms will provide both immediate and long-term benefits to clients of both firms starting on day one."

"We are proud to have partnered with RIA in a Box through its tremendous growth since 2018. The team has successfully expanded the innovative platform creating compliance and organizational efficiencies for RIAs," said Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aquiline. "We wish the team the best in its next chapter with ComplySci."

About ComplySci

At ComplySci, we believe advanced compliance technology empowers compliance professionals to transform their business. More than 7,000 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. Our family of firms includes ComplySci, NRS, a ComplySci Company, and illumis, a ComplySci company, and RIA in a Box. Together, we offer a full suite of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics, and outsourcing solutions for the financial services industry. Our regulatory technology solutions help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage, and report on risk and conflicts of interest, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations, and other code of ethics violations. Learn more at complysci.com.

About RIA in a Box

RIA in a Box is the leading provider of compliance and operational software to wealth managers and investment organizations. Over 2,600 RIA firms use the platform to increase compliance workflow efficiency and to automate regulatory requirements. For more information about RIA in a Box, please visit: www.riainabox.com.

About K1

K1 is a global investment firm that builds category-leading enterprise software companies. K1 partners with strong management teams of high-growth technology businesses to help them achieve successful outcomes. With over 110 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes with operationally focused growth strategies designed to rapidly scale portfolio companies. Since inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 170 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Checkmarx, Clarizen, ControlUp, Emburse, FMG Suite, Granicus, IronScales, Litera Microsystems, Onit, Rave Mobile Safety, RFPIO, Smarsh, WorkForce Software and Zapproved. For more information, visit k1capital.com and follow on LinkedIn.

