Bright Talent Launches New Strategic Framework to Help Companies Foster More Engaging Employee Experiences

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today launched The Employee Experience Lifecycle, a new strategic framework to help companies adapt to today's more flexible work environments. The company also released a video series explaining the Lifecycle and how it supports the human resources function, from resource planning and hiring to supporting and engaging employees throughout their tenure with a company.

By creating a more digitally savvy and accessible workforce, the global pandemic has advanced workforce practices forward by many years, but most companies have not fundamentally changed their HR policies to effectively keep up with the flex-work and work-from-home economy. Add to this a challenging market where hiring and employee retention depend heavily on a company's ability to create and sustain a great employee experience.

"This new era of hybrid and flexible work models requires a fresh approach to HR that is more agile and able to flex with changing workforce needs; but making these shifts can feel overwhelming when so much has changed and HR teams are being asked to figure things out on the fly," said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. "We created The Employee Experience Lifecycle to provide a helpful framework for evaluating your practices, people and culture and creating candidate and employee experiences that attract, engage and retain your best people."

The Employee Experience Lifecycle walks through the entire employee experience, from the perspective of the employee and the employer, and covers approaches for attraction, engagement and retention of high performing employees.

If you're looking to improve the agility of your HR functions, visit: brightexperience.com to learn more and request a free Employee Experience Lifecycle consultation.

About Bright Talent and Bright Experience

Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges. Bright Experience is an outsourced HR shared service providing live HR help desk that harnesses the goodness of people and best-in-class technology to deliver meaningful candidate and employee experiences.

