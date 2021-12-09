Brennan Acquires 16.1 Acres in Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has announced its acquisition of 16 acres of land at 5710 Cane Run Road in Louisville, KY. The site is located in one of Louisville's most established industrial parks, the Riverport submarket. The plan is to develop a state-of-the-art logistics building totaling approximately 243,613 SF.

Brennan Investment Group Logo (PRNewsFoto/Brennan Investment Group)

The Property is adjacent to the Greenbelt Highway in Riverport. Riverport's proximity to major roadways, rail, the Ohio River and a large and skilled labor pool make it especially attractive to logistics, distribution and light manufacturers. The site is also in close proximity to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, the UPS Worldport Hub and the Port of Louisville. The new development is designed for two tenants but can accommodate a single-tenant user, offering ultimate flexibility during the lease-up period.

"The Louisville Industrial market has seen robust activity over the past few years. Riverport is one of the top industrial locations within Louisville and companies that reside here can reach most of their customers within a day's drive or by overnight flights out of UPS Worldport," explained Doug Lance, Vice President of the Ohio Valley Region. "We are scheduled for a Q4 2022 delivery."

"We are pleased to complete this land acquisition in a market with 22 consecutive quarters of positive net absorption," remarked Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal of Brennan's Midwest Region. "A key element of our development strategy is to identify in-fill parcels in submarkets with high occupancy and high levels of net absorption."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

