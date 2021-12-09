Using novel methodology, ATB Ventures has developed the people of tomorrow, a human-centred foresight framework to help companies and individuals plan and prepare for the future.

ATB Ventures Launches Humans of 2030+ - A Unique Foresight Tool to Help Organizations Anticipate Customers of Tomorrow Using novel methodology, ATB Ventures has developed the people of tomorrow, a human-centred foresight framework to help companies and individuals plan and prepare for the future.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATB Ventures , the research and innovation arm of leading Alberta-based financial institution ATB Financial, today announced the launch of Humans of 2030+ , a unique design framework that allows organizations and individuals to build scenarios of the future and adapt accordingly.

ATB Ventureshttps://atbventures.com/

Foresight tools like Humans of 2030+ are integral to building relevant and trusted products, especially as the pace of change continues to accelerate and individuals expect more personal, human-centric interactions from their digital experiences. By leveraging Humans of 2030+, organizations can more effectively adapt to changing environments and create more tangible representations of future product solutions.

"Rapid technology change and constant disruption makes it difficult for companies to understand how current software development decisions will impact the future mindsets of their customers," says Sue McGill, Head of ATB Ventures. "As a team that builds next-generation products, Humans of 2030+ not only helps brands strengthen their innovation processes, but also provokes more needed dialogue around sustainable and inclusive design."

ATB Ventures is using this unique tool to ground its product development efforts. By combining human-centric design strategies with foresight methodologies, ATB Ventures is strengthening its understanding of customer needs and how they could be impacted by emerging technologies and market shifts.

"What we've created is extremely meaningful to the users we are designing and for the foresight field more broadly speaking," says Miranda Mantey, UX foresight strategist and project lead for Humans of 2030+. "Through this work we have created a way to build more innovative products that anticipate customer needs of the future and inspire new practices within the field of foresight."

To learn more about Humans of 2030+ please visit atbventures.com/humans-of-2030 .

ABOUT ATB VENTURES

ATB Ventures is the research and innovation arm of ATB Financial , Alberta's leading personal banking company. Driving growth at the edges and exploring opportunities beyond financial services, ATB Ventures focuses on helping companies bridge the gap between consumers' increasing concerns about privacy and security, and their desire for unique and advanced technological experiences.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATB Ventures