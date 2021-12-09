Alisa Hughley Named Donate Life America's 2021 James S. Wolf, M.D., Courage Award Recipient

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Donate Life America (DLA) is honored to present Alisa Hughley, MPH, National Chair Linkages to Life, Signature Program of The Links, Incorporated, with the 2021 James S. Wolf, M.D., Courage Award.

2021 Donate Life America James S. Wolf, M.D., Courage Award recipient, Alisa Hughley, MPH, National Chair Linkages to Life, Signature Program of The Links, Incorporated.

Alisa leads The Links, Incorporated organ, eye and tissue donation awareness program called Linkages to Life.

For more than 10 years, Alisa Hughley has been an outspoken advocate for organ, eye and tissue donation to the public with a focus on reaching multicultural communities. Alisa started volunteering with Washington Regional Transplant Community (WRTC) and the Donate Life cause in 2010, 13 years after her brother Carey died due to a random act of violence. Carey saved four lives through organ donation, two of the recipients were members of Alisa's family church.

Alisa has been instrumental in establishing a national partnership between the Donate Life Community and The Links, Incorporated, a nonprofit organization of more than 16,000 professional women of African descent in 292 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. Alisa leads the organ, eye, tissue, and bone marrow donation awareness program called Linkages to Life.

In 2016, Alisa worked closely with Donate Life America to forge a national partnership with The Links, Incorporated to extend the reach of their Linkages to Life program and the Donate Life message to The Links chapters nationwide. The national partnership began with targeted efforts around National Donor Sabbath and has grown to include outreach and programs supporting National Minority Donor Awareness Month.

Alisa continues to make organ donation advocacy a priority in her life as she carries on her brother's legacy.

"I was truly humbled and deeply honored to learn that my work in the Linkages to Life Signature Program of The Links, Incorporated would be recognized with this prestigious award. My passion for this work comes from a desire to bring equity to every aspect of the American health care system. If my late brother, Carey Hughley, III, as a teenager could choose to become an organ, eye and tissue donor then, donating my time and talents in this endeavor is the very least I can do. I applaud Donate Life America in their efforts to partner and devote resources where the greatest needs exist."

The James S. Wolf, M.D., Courage Award is named in honor of the transplant surgeon pioneer who founded the Coalition on Donation (now Donate Life America). The award is presented annually to an individual outside the professional donation and transplantation community, who has: played a significant national role in helping to educate the public about organ, eye and tissue donation and promoting donor registration; expressed personal commitment and enthusiasm in educating the public; sought to reach audiences on a national level; and demonstrated the 'service above self' attitude in their mission.

To find out more about Donate Life America and organ, eye and tissue donation—and to register your decision to be a donor, please visit DonateLife.net.

To learn more about the Linkages to Life Signature Program of The Links, Incorporated, please visit LinksInc.org/health-and-human-services/.

About Donate Life America

Donate Life America (DLA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization leading its national partners and Donate Life State Teams to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available to save and heal lives. DLA owns, manages and promotes Donate Life℠, the national logo and brand for the cause of donation; motivates the public to register as organ, eye and tissue donors; provides education about living donation; owns and manages the National Donate Life Registry at RegisterMe.org; and develops and executes effective multi-media campaigns to promote donation.

