Adrian Cheng Enters the Metaverse, Expanding His Commitment to Disruptive Technology Bringing Successful GBA Start-Ups to Life in The Sandbox

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrian Cheng, the entrepreneur and well-established strategic investor known for being at the forefront of innovation, is taking his commitment to disruptive technology to the next level by joining and investing in The Sandbox.

The Sandbox is a leading decentralised gaming virtual world and subsidiary of Animoca Brands, offering virtual real estate, called LAND NFTs, in the open metaverse.

Adrian's LAND will be one of the biggest plots in The Sandbox, and form part of the 'Mega City' virtual world, which will include Adrian's Innovation Hub.

The landmark of the Innovation Hub will be the GBA Pavilion, a vibrant centre propagating creativity and futuristic vision to showcase the successes of various Greater Bay Area (GBA) start-ups.

In conjunction with Adrian's personal investment portfolio, venture capital company C Ventures and start-up accelerator, Eureka Nova, he has funded, incubated and supported a range of successful companies across the GBA in the 'real world'.

He is now elevating these companies to the metaverse in order to promote their missions, expertise and visions for the future. The GBA Pavilion in The Sandbox will inspire and encourage next generation entrepreneurs by showing them real-life success stories. The featured companies will offer entertainment, exclusive NFTs and immersive experiences, making it a key attraction for anyone wanting to be inspired.

"I'm excited to enter the Metaverse through The Sandbox. Providing platforms for the next generation to be empowered to create, innovate and feel part of something that's paving the way for the future is critical to progress," said Adrian Cheng. "The digital world is constantly evolving and we need to stay at the forefront of these changes by continuously exploring and developing the metaverse."

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, commented: "Adrian is one of the most influential leaders in business, real estate, arts and culture in Hong Kong and the region, and we are thrilled that he is joining The Sandbox to bring his unique perspective and to help add and shape new transformative experiences to the open metaverse."

GBA start-ups to be featured in Adrian's Innovation Hub include Aesir, Casetify, Lalamove, DayDayCook, Prenetics, Raspect, Rice Robotics, Rooftop Republic, Undone and V Cycle. Adrian will be progressively working on developing his The Sandbox LAND and its digital assets, and will share key updates via his social media accounts.

About Adrian Cheng

Adrian Cheng is a Hong Kong-based entrepreneur and well-established strategic investor. He is a co-founding partner of C Ventures, a leading venture capital company focused on disruptive businesses in technology, lifestyle and media. His personal investment portfolio includes a wide range of innovative technology, healthcare and consumer related companies.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real-estate demand having partnered with major IPs and brands including Adidas, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Deadmau5, Atari, Rollercoaster Tycoon, Care Bears, The Smurfs, etc. Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox Metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium and Discord.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token ; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Formula 1®, Disney, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Doraemon. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , Bondly , and Lympo . Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 100 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Bitski, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

Citigate Dewe Rogerson issued this press release on behalf of Adrian Cheng.

View original content:

SOURCE Citigate Dewe Rogerson