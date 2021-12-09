59th Annual AUA Award Winners Announced

BALTIMORE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) announced today the list of its 2022 award recipients. The honorees will be recognized at the Association's Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA next May marking the 59th anniversary of the awards program. The ceremony will celebrate physician researchers and educators for their contributions to the field of medicine, the specialty of urology and the AUA.

AUA Announces 59th AUA Annual Award Winners

The following awards will be presented:

Ramon Guiteras Award: The Ramon Guiteras Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding contributions to the art and science of urology. Glenn M. Preminger, MD will receive this award for outstanding service to the AUA and for pioneering and innovative work in the field of endourology.

Hugh Hampton Young Award: The Hugh Hampton Young Award is presented annually to an individual for their outstanding contributions to the study of genitourinary tract disease. Arthur L. Burnett II, MD, MBA will receive this award for groundbreaking advances in male sexual health, as well as advocacy, diversity and humanitarian contributions.

Gold Cystoscope Award: The Gold Cystoscope Award is presented annually to a urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession within 10 years of completing residency training. Angela M. Smith, MD, MS will receive this award for outstanding leadership and contributions in bladder cancer and outcomes research.

Lifetime Achievement Award: The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding contributions to advance the mission and goals of the AUA. Barry A. Kogan, MD will receive this award for outstanding leadership and contributions to the practice, science and education of pediatric urology.

Eugene Fuller Triennial Prostate Award: The Eugene Fuller Triennial Prostate Award is given once every three years to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the study of the prostate gland and all its associated diseases. Claus G. Roehrborn, MD will receive this award for numerous contributions to the scientific study of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and its treatment.

Victor A. Politano Award: The Victor A. Politano Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding research and work in the field of incontinence and for enhancing the treatment of incontinent patients, thereby helping to improve their quality of life. Craig V. Comiter, MD will receive this award for a defining career centered on investigation, innovation and education in treating incontinence.

William P. Didusch Art and History Award: The William P. Didusch Art and History Award promotes and recognizes contributions to urological art, including, but not limited to, illustrations, sculpture, still photography, motion pictures and television productions. Kevin R. Loughlin, MD, MBA will receive this award for demonstrating a passion for medical history and extensive publications on urological history.

Mid-Career Award: The Mid-Career Award is presented to a urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession in research, clinical urology or advocacy between 10 and 20 years of completing residency training. Kirsten L. Greene, MD, MS will receive this award for inspired institutional leadership, clinical expertise and service in the development of AUA clinical guidelines.

Distinguished Contribution Awards: The Distinguished Contribution Awards are presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the science and practice of urology, including, but not limited to, contributions made in a sub-specialty area or military service. The following individuals will be recognized with this award:

Aria F. Olumi, MD for outstanding contributions as AUA Research Chair, strengthening the pipeline of surgeon-scientists and researchers

Chandru P. Sundaram , MD, MS for outstanding contributions in endourology and as a member of the AUA Board of Directors

Distinguished Service Awards: The Distinguished Service Awards are presented annually to individuals for outstanding service in advancing the goals of the AUA. The following individuals will receive this award:

Toby C. Chai , MD for exemplary contributions to the science of urology and advocacy for urological research

Barbara B. Hartford , MS for innovative and impactful management of AUA finances, especially during the worldwide pandemic

Janet V. Skorepa for exemplary service in enriching AUA education, the Annual Meeting and AUA member services

Martha K. Terris , MD for outstanding contributions to urological research and to the creation of the Shared Equal Access Regional Cancer Hospital (SEARCH) Database

Gold-Headed Cane Award: The Gold-Headed Cane Award is presented to a senior urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession and to the AUA. The inspiration for the AUA Gold-Headed Cane dates back to a highly respected tradition that began in the 17th century. The gold headed cane was first carried by Dr. Radcliffe from 1689 to 1714 and it accompanied him on many consultations in London, England. He was known by royalty for his medical skills and was considered an outstanding practitioner. Dr. Radcliffe was the first to pass the cane along to a successor whom he considered to be the greatest English physician of his time. AUA continues this tradition by presenting this award to Julio M. Pow-Sang, MD for a superlative career dedicated to advancing urologic oncology, resident education and physician development.

Presidential Citations: Presidential Citations are presented to individuals deemed to have significantly promoted the cause of urology. Each recipient is chosen by the AUA President. This honor will be bestowed upon the following individuals:

Patricia M. Banks , MS for outstanding leadership in advancing AUA programs during the worldwide pandemic

Diane E. Bieri, Esq. for outstanding service and teamwork in navigating AUA operations during the worldwide pandemic

Christian G. Chaussy , MD for world-renowned leadership and unsurpassed contributions in shock wave lithotripsy and high-intensity focused ultrasound

Rodney Davis , MD for dedicated military service and for outstanding contributions to minimally invasive techniques for the treatment of urological malignancies

Inderbir S. Gill , MD for scientific innovations in robotic and laparoscopic oncologic surgery

Victor W. Nitti , MD For outstanding contributions as the AUA Education Chair, advancing the Urology Core Curriculum and AUAUniversity

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has more than 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. For more information, visit AUAnet.org.

