TUT Fitness Group Product Is Featured on Longest-Running TV Game Show in America

"The Price Is Right" Gives Away TUT Fitness Equipment On-Air

During 50-Year Anniversary of the Iconic Television Game Show

Key Highlights:

One of TUT Fitness Group's products will be featured on an episode of The Price Is Right TV game show

The TV episode featuring TUT Fitness airs December 9th, 2021 on CBS in the United States and on Paramount Plus in Canada

The Price Is RIght is the longest-running game show on television, celebrating its 50-year anniversary this year

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc . (TSXV: GYM) ("TUT") is excited to announce that one lucky contestant of "The Price Is Right" television game show is winning a TUT Fitness device.

The episode of The Price Is Right that features TUT Fitness is scheduled for broadcast on December 9th, 2021 on CBS television in the United States and on Paramount Plus syndicate in Canada.

"The Price Is Right is such an iconic game show, and seeing our TUT Fitness device on the set at the CBS studios in Hollywood, California is a unique experience. It is something that I will certainly remember for a long time. We're not allowed to say who won yet or which device they won--because that would be giving away the secret before air time--but I can say that we're very pleased to be a small part of this television legend," said Rob Smith, CEO of TUT Fitness Group Inc.

The Price Is Right is the longest-running game show in the history of American television, premiering on the CBS TV network, where the show continues to air today. The Price Is Right has given away more than $300 million in cash in prizes since it began, and more than 2,000,000 audience members have visited the Bob Barker studio at Television City in Los Angeles to see a taping in person. This year is the show's 50th anniversary season.

LICENSING, SALES & DISTRIBUTION:

TUT Fitness products feature internationally patented, stackable TUT Plates™ resistance bands as the core element in both its TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™, which are being marketed and sold into the $10.7 billion market for home gym equipment. TUT Fitness Group is further revolutionizing the home gym market by licensing its stackable resistance band technology to other equipment manufacturers.

Parties interested in resale, wholesale, regional and international distribution and licensing should contact Mark Addison, Director of Strategic Sales & Partnerships, at: m.addison@tutfitnessgroup.com.

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT is a Vancouver-based Canadian manufacturer of high-performance fitness products. The company has designed, patented, and manufactured one of the world's smallest (11.6 lbs), and most affordable high-performance home gyms. Incorporated in 2018, TUT is an emerging player in the connected Home Gym and Fit Tech hardware space, targeting the US$10.7B Global Home Exercise Equipment Market1 and Online Fitness Market, expected to be US$30B by 20262.

TUT's patented, industry-first, stackable resistance bands (TUT Plates™) allow the user to increase or decrease resistance loads with up to 200 lbs of resistance. Utilized in both the TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™, this new breakthrough in functional strength and cardio training incorporates Time Under Tension to target every muscle group without the added pressure to joints or tendons, optimizing workouts, and raising the bar for personal home gyms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the RBC PayPlan, TUT Fitness Group licensing its technology, expectations and outcomes from the TUT Fitness Group's patented technology, development of technologies, customer demand for TUT Fitness Group's products, the updates to TUT products, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, security threats, and dependence on key personnel and including those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and technology failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, exchange rate fluctuations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

_________________________________ 1 Source: Fortune Business Insights https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/15/2210905/0/en/Home-Fitness-Equipment-Market-to-Reach-USD-14-74-Billion-in-2028-Introduction-of-Smart-Treadmills-to-Boost-Growth-reports-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

2 Source: Global Market Insights, Inc. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/09/24/2098446/0/en/Online-Fitness-Market-growth-predicted-at-30-through-2026-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

