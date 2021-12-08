Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. Demonstrates EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset for representatives of Syncrude, Ledcor Group, Ekati Mines, and Others

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion to the first Canadian tour of its EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset.



Recently introduced, the EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset has rapidly attracted the interest of major Canadian oil, mining, and construction companies. Uniquely placed in the market due to its eCell's ability to continue performing in extreme cold temperatures (tested to -49°C), the EEL Genset is the first product in its class that can meet the demands of remote communities and commercial operators in the harsh winter climate of Northern Canada.



Jim Fifield, director of Canadian sales, said, "Despite the delays caused by inclement weather and Covid protocols, our Canadian demonstration tour panned out better than expected. In a little under a month, we've conducted private demonstrations for representatives of companies including Syncrude, Ledcor, Westgen Technologies, Surepoint Group, Proline Pipe Equipment, CEDA, Cermaq Canada, Ekati Mines, and Cooper Rentals. The feedback from everyone has been extremely positive, with many talking of multi-unit orders."





Orders now pending, waiting for results of third-party testing and certification



In response to demand generated by the tour, the company has now engaged Frontier Power Products to build an additional eight prototype units. The units will be delivered for infield trials by customers interested in placing orders following third-party validation and certification of the EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset.



Prior to launch, the EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset underwent extensive testing over the course of a year. Certification by Canadian Standards Association (CSA) is also underway, with the process being managed by the renowned CertifiGroup. The company is confident that all third-party testing will align with expectations.

EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset delivers huge cost-saving benefits



Company CEO Murray Goldenberg stated, "The fuel-saving benefits of hybrid diesel gensets are well understood. However, lithium and other traditional battery technologies are limited by the rate at which they can charge and, most importantly for our Canadian customers, the temperatures in which they can operate. Our eCell solves both of these problems, accepting a charge at any rate, and operating down to at least -49°C."



Another significant benefit of the Triad Pro eCell technology is its lifespan of 30,000+ recharges – a substantial improvement over the lifespan delivered by lithium batteries. Taken together with the up to 80% reductions in diesel fuel consumption, this results in vastly reduced operational and maintenance costs over the life of the product.



About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):



Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pending eCells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.



