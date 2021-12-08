Treplus Communities Hires Lipnos as Senior Executive

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treplus Communities, a Columbus, Ohio-based developer of upscale, innovative, 55+ active adult communities has hired executive James L. "Jim" Lipnos as the Senior Vice President of Development and Construction to support growth and scale of this new asset class of multi-family development.

James L.

Lipnos joins the organization with nearly three decades of executive leadership expertise in development and construction that includes specializations in land acquisition and zoning. As an active member and immediate past-president of the Building Industry Association (BIA) of Central Ohio, Lipnos is a champion for driving economic growth and forging partnerships with government and municipalities. His credentials include attending Kent State University to study architecture and holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from The University of Akron. In his new role, he will lead a team of development and construction professionals who are passionate about delivering a high-quality product as the brand experiences significant growth.

Prior to joining Treplus Communities, Jim served as the President of Homewood Corporation for nearly ten years after joining them in 2006 as the VP of Land Development. Prior to relocating to Columbus to work with Homewood Corporation, he spent 11 years working for a prominent, local builder and developer in his hometown of Cleveland.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jim to our talented team to lead the growth of our product in new markets" says Jane Arthur Roslovic, CEO. Roslovic along with her partners, Geoffrey Arthur, President and Ann Arthur Cook provide leadership with strong vision and management experience for Treplus Communities. Treplus is 'Redefining 55+ Living' for active adults with an award-winning design in select communities that offers premium amenities and maintenance-free living.

The transition from building single-family homes to multi-family communities will be seamless as Lipnos is a fierce advocate of partnerships that promote a positive impact on the community in homebuilding. "I am looking forward to the opportunity to drive significant scale and growth with Treplus as an innovative developer of communities designed to meet and exceed the housing desires of the active adult cohort" says Lipnos. He will join the team in early 2022 and immediately oversee the development of Dogwood Commons in Centerville, Ohio and two communities in Central Ohio: Sugar Maple Commons in Grove City and Spruce Commons in Westerville/New Albany.

Treplus Communities currently operates three 55+ communities in the Central Ohio market with Hawthorne Commons in Dublin, Ohio; Redbud Commons in Pickerington, Ohio; and Burr Oak Commons in Delaware, Ohio. Each community offers a luxurious, maintenance-free, carefree lifestyle solution that provides a socially engaging resident experience along with residency. For more information, please visit TreplusCommunities.com.

About Treplus Communities

Treplus Communities is a premier, multi-family development company based in Columbus, Ohio focused on meeting the needs of active adults age 55+. Our beautiful communities offer single-story, condo-quality luxury apartments with attached garages and private entrances that incorporate Universal Design principles and feature designer finishes. We offer amenity-rich, maintenance-free communities that allow residents to enjoy a carefree lifestyle with great opportunities for social engagement.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Treplus Communities