Ozobot Brings Learning to Life with MetaBot™ -- the First Free Educational Augmented Reality Robot

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozobot , global leader of programmable robotics and STEAM-based learning solutions for K-12 education that empower the next generation of creators, today unveiled its newest innovation - MetaBot™ - the first free augmented reality (AR) robot for education. MetaBot™ is an interactive learning experience that enables all children to build coding literacy and create with technology in any environment using a single smartphone or tablet.

Research shows that AR immersive experiences enhance K-12 learning outcomes and expand opportunities at all levels of learning¹. Starting today, students and educators of all backgrounds can unlock unlimited possibilities to learn with augmented reality and transform any space into an engaging 3D experience with MetaBot. Whether at home, in the classroom or on-the-go, students can use a smartphone or tablet to bring a 3D Evo robot to life instantly, right in front of their eyes. No physical robots, apps or fees required.

"MetaBot is our answer to the digital divide and furthers our mission to democratize educational technology while also allowing us to stake a claim in the metaverse with education," said Andy Fathollahi, CEO, Ozobot. "We believe every student should have access to STEAM education and equity in computer science, regardless of their circumstances or environment."

As part of the launch, Ozobot is offering all learners access to its curriculum library, Classroom , to build coding literacy, practice programming and gain computer science skills with MetaBot through a selection of free, downloadable standards-aligned lessons and activities.

Fathollahi added, "With the launch of MetaBot, an entire classroom can learn to code, create and collaborate through select STEAM curriculum and lessons using a single smartphone or tablet; equipping virtually all learners with the future-ready skills needed to further their education, careers and entrance into the metaverse."

To learn more about Ozobot and to experience MetaBot on a smartphone or tablet, visit: https://ozobot.com/create/metabot

About Ozobot

Ozobot is redefining the role of robotics in education with award-winning programmable robots, patented screen-free coding programs, and STEAM-based learning solutions that transform the way children learn and create across all grades, subjects and environments. Led by a world-class team of educators, engineers and computer scientists, Ozobot delivers award-winning solutions by integrating innovative product design with leading LMS platforms and emerging technologies, including Augmented Reality-based learning, powered by Ozobot's coding platform, OzoBlockly, that supports its proprietary JavaScript and Python editors that run native code on connected devices.

Together with students, educators and parents around the world, Ozobot has become the #1 most trusted robotics platform in education and continues to empower the next generation of creators to discover new and exciting ways to learn.

¹ Source : "The Promise of Immersive Learning: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality's Potential in Education," Information Technology & Innovation Foundation, August 30, 2021.

