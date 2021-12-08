Infolob Delivers Another Large Database Migration to Oracle Cloud

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its exceptional database and Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer (ExaCC) portfolio – Infolob Solutions is elated to announce its successful execution of 60 TB on-premises database migration to the ExaCC platform using the cross platform transportable tablespace (XTTS) method.

(PRNewsfoto/Infolob Solutions, Inc.)

Delivered to a Fortune 1,000 American semiconductor supplier company with 36,000+ workforce and achieved through a rigorous week-long process that involved only 8 hours of downtime – the Texas-headquartered company pulled in its top-of-the-line Oracle technologists to make the large Datawarehouse migration seamless—lifting, shifting, and consolidated it into a new ExaCC platform. The sheer size of the database—60 TB—demanded careful minds with extreme expertise that our team of certified Oracle database administrators accomplished with full marks.

Infolob chose the cutting-edge cross platform migration best practice called XTTS because it is among the only few methods that supports very large databases and offers incremental backup options with minimal or reduced downtime. The enhanced XTTS migration method helps cut across platforms and database versions while requiring no additional licenses or tools to save significant costs and the need of new tools. Additionally, XTTS allows using any source or target hardware architecture.

"As COVID-19's ravage is settling down – we are witnessing a spike in the number of enterprises who wish to lift and shift their on-premises databases to either Oracle Cloud or the Exadata Cloud@Customer offering – and their common request is minimal downtime. Both types of migrations, along with database upgrades and consolidations, are our specialty, with the XTTS method and a few other best practices being the secret sauce that we are serving our customers successfully with," says Satyendra Kumar, Infolob's IaaS/PaaS practice head.

The company's CEO, Vijay Cherukuri, adds: "It is our pleasure to convince our customers that their heavy workloads require innovative tools and abundant availability offered only by Oracle Cloud, and then seamlessly deliver the migration with negligible downtime"

About Infolob

Into its 13th year of dedication to delivering elite Oracle support services – Infolob is a close-knit group of 250+ experts – more than half of whom are Oracle certified professionals across 18 specializations, including 54+ cloud certified engineers and 2 Oracle Certified Masters. The company has its innovation lab in Irving, Texas and presence across all U.S. shores along with offshore delivery centers in Hyderabad, India, and Dubai.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INFOLOB SOLUTIONS INC