Fathom Realty Launches Fathom Academy

CARY, N.C., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Realty, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today introduced Fathom Academy, a new enterprise-wide learning management system to boost the company's robust training and collaboration offerings across Fathom Realty and all of Fathom's business units.

Fathom Academy is a new enterprise-wide learning management system that gives agents greater access and control of Fathom Realty’s vast array of knowledge management resources.

Powered by Docebo®'s AI-powered e-learning software, Fathom Academy gives agents greater access and control of Fathom's vast array of knowledge management resources, such as live webinars, in-person events, on-demand courses, and training and sales videos, among other educational and professional development programs and offerings to help them become more productive and increase transactions.

"Providing our agents with the industry's best training and support always has been a passion of mine that is rooted in Fathom's servant-leadership philosophy," said Josh Harley, founder and CEO of Fathom. "Our philosophy of agent-focused service allows Fathom agents to better serve their clients. Fathom Academy combines our many learning tools and resources into an intuitive platform that gives agents a competitive edge that will further enhance their development, productivity and business goals with greater ease and more efficiency. This new learning management system will give agents greater control of learning when and where they want, from business building to skills development to marketing strategies, at the local and national levels."

Integrated into Fathom's intelliAgent platform, Fathom Academy enables new and existing agents to customize their own profiles to better access, plan, manage and track the progress of their educational and training activities. Key features include:

Creating and administering extensive online training courses, including custom exams, videos and assignments;

Establishing collaboration channels for agents and leadership to share ideas, best practices, and resources on business building, as well as a wide range of real estate topics;

Tracking and monitoring courses for coaching and mentoring agents; and

Awarding agent participation through incentive programs.

Fathom Academy provides opportunities for real estate training through webinars and virtual meetings. Fathom agents also can enroll in more than 150 online training courses that range from beginner to advanced on a wide range of topics including recruitment and retention, mortgage, title, insurance, business planning, sales and marketing, and social media, among scores of other relevant subject areas.

With Fathom Academy, district managers now can easily meet, organize and collaborate with local agents online. Using the new e-platform, managers can host their own virtual "rooms" and work with agents on developing and implementing learning programs relevant to an agent's locale, such as compliance, transaction management, and sales and marketing, as well as hyper-local real estate trends.

Fathom Academy is now live for Fathom agents. Visit https://www.fathomcareers.com/ to learn more about the tools and support Fathom Realty provides its agents.

About Fathom Realty, LLC

Fathom Realty, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc., is a national, cloud-based, real estate brokerage powered by intelliAgent, a proprietary technology platform that simplifies agent transaction management. The company currently operates in 34 states with more than 7,500 agents, who earn higher incomes through Fathom's transaction fee compensation model, plus the ability to offer their clients a host of related services, from title insurance to arranging mortgages, and in some states, homeowner's insurance. Fathom agents also earn stock grants from the company's publicly traded parent. Fathom Realty is the ninth largest independent firm in the country as ranked by the 2020 Real Trends 500 Ranking Report. For more information, visit www.fathomcareers.com .

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) is a national real estate holding company that offers residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and other SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents through its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.fathominc.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the ability of Fathom Academy to help agents be more productive and increase transactions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of Fathom's business and other risks set forth in the Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC on September 13, 2021, as amended and/or supplemented, and in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Form 10-K as filed with the SEC and supplemented from time to time in other Company filings made with the SEC. Copies of Fathom's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

