Exer Urgent Care Continues Expansion Into Orange County Opening 25th Location And First In Irvine

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opened its 25th Southern California location and second in Orange County, expanding into the city of Irvine. Located in the University Center outdoor shopping plaza off of Campus Drive and adjacent to University of California, Irvine (UCI), the new center is staffed by ER-trained doctors and medical personnel, providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an ER. Exer helps alleviate the overcrowding of local hospital ERs with neighborhood facilities offering more comprehensive medical services than typical urgent cares, including COVID-19 testing, x-rays, labs and diagnostics.

"In just nine years, we're extremely thrilled to be opening our 25th location as we continue to provide convenient and affordable healthcare services to communities throughout Southern California," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "As we reach new growth milestones, Exer remains committed to innovating the patient experience and implementing new technologies to better serve our communities."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing urgent care company servicing a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs. Responding to the community's increased need for pandemic-related care, Exer features an in-house PCR lab with COVID-19 rapid test (antigen) results available by end of day and PCR test results available by end of next day. Exer locations also offer a VirtualLine feature for in-person care, allowing patients to check-in and wait in line from the comfort and safety of their homes. Online telehealth platform, VirtualCARE by Exer , allows patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat and patient portal offers access to test results as well as discharge and other health information.

Exer Irvine is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patient registered at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPO, some HMO and Medicare, and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Exer serves the greater Los Angeles regions and is continuing to expand in Orange County. Clinics are located in: San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, Central Los Angeles, Orange Country and the Westside. For a full list of the 25 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/ .

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

With 25 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is designed to get you better. With the peace of mind that comes from easy access to highly-trained ER doctors, Exer services a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs in a convenient, high-quality and affordable environment. With on-site pharmacy, in-house PRC lab featuring next day COVID-19 testing results, x-ray and more, Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Exer believes healthier people make for healthier communities. Exer is here to make healthcare work better, feel better—and deliver better results—for everyone. Now let's get you better. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

