College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best Undergraduate Business Programs for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its rankings of the Best Undergraduate Business Programs for 2022 and the Best Online Undergraduate Business Programs for 2022 .

Rankings were calculated using an average of published scores from the most respected business rankings.

To qualify for the Undergraduate Business Programs ranking, programs must be accredited undergraduate bachelor's in business programs from the top business schools. To qualify for the Online Undergraduate Business Programs ranking, programs must be accredited, distance-based bachelor's programs from the top business schools in the country. Both rankings were calculated using an average of published scores from the most respected business rankings, including Times Higher Education, Quacquarelli Symonds, and U.S. News and World Report.

The top 5 Best Undergraduate Business Programs for 2022 are:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Sloan School of Management University of Pennsylvania - The Wharton School UC Berkeley - The Haas School of Business New York University - Leonard N. Stern School of Business University of Michigan - Stephen M. Ross School of Business

To view the 20 other programs that made the list of Best Undergraduate Business Programs for 2022, please visit the full ranking .

The top 5 Best Online Undergraduate Business Programs for 2022 are:

Arizona State University - W.P. Carey School of Business University of Wisconsin-Madison - Wisconsin School of Business University of Florida - The Warrington College of Business Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business University of Arizona - Eller College of Management

To view the 20 other programs that made the list of Best Online Undergraduate Business Programs for 2022, please visit the full ranking .

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

