Amber Group, a leading global digital asset platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Cactus Raazi as United States Chief Executive Officer. Amber's new American presence continues Amber's impressive global growth, with new offices and regulatory licenses added recently in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

Amber Group Appoints Global Markets Veteran Cactus Raazi as US CEO.

Cactus was most recently a partner at Exos Financial, which acquired Cactus' previous startup Elefant Inc. Elefant's team of 18 built the first independent fully algorithmic corporate bond market maker, using machine learning to provide consistent liquidity to institutional investors. Prior to Elefant, Cactus was Head of Credit at Tradeweb, where he established their award-winning credit trading platform while also helping design a completely new UI/UX. Cactus was Global Head of Spread Product Sales at Nomura, where he leveraged Nomura's Japanese excellence to benefit European and North American clients. Cactus began his Finance career at Goldman Sachs, where he spent 13 years in fixed income sales and trading, in New York and London, ultimately as Head of European Credit Sales. At Goldman, he was recognized for his product knowledge, his commercial effectiveness, and his support of diversity initiatives. Prior to his career in Finance, Cactus was Associate Publisher at URB, a groundbreaking urban culture magazine documenting the emerging arts of hip-hop and electronic dance music.

As Amber's US CEO, Cactus will work closely with Amber Group's Global CEO Michael Wu and Americas Head Jeffrey Wang to quickly grow a fully regulated digital asset trading and investing business. "I'm honored to join the Amber team, serving digital asset investors while also supporting the builders and creators who power our digital lifestyle. Amber is a uniquely creative digital asset company, heavily focused on security and regulatory compliance while highly engaged with our global community. I approach my challenging new role with humility and excitement," says Cactus.

Amber Group Global CEO Michael Wu says that "Cactus has extensive global leadership experience, with an emphasis on revenue growth, and has successfully built regulated businesses. I'm confident he'll help drive Amber Group revenue growth in the complex US regulatory environment." Jeffrey Wang, Amber Group's Head of the Americas continues by saying that "Cactus brings a wealth of experience from his roles in media, investment banking, and founding fintech startups. His business vision and leadership skills will be instrumental to help drive our US businesses and I look forward to working closely with him."

Cactus earned his M.S. in Business Analytics from New York University, and his B.A. in Economics and Environmental Studies from UC Santa Barbara. He is a Certified Regulatory and Compliance Professional, and a Series 24 Securities Principal. He is also the author of the best-seller Price: Maximizing Customer Loyalty Through Personalized Pricing.

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a leading digital asset platform operating globally with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading. Amber is backed by prominent investors including Paradigm, Dragonfly, Pantera, Polychain, Sequoia and Tiger Global.

