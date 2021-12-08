Allied Global Marketing Promotes Kelly Estrella To Chief Of Marketing Operations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Global Marketing, a full-service integrated marketing agency working with the world's largest entertainment, culture and lifestyle brands, today announced that it is promoting Kelly Estrella to Chief of Marketing Operations. Estrella, the company's top female executive, was formerly the Executive Vice President of Client Solutions for Allied, a role she has held since 2018.

"We are delighted to announce this new role for Kelly," said Clint Kendall, CEO of Allied Global Marketing. "Since joining Allied in 2008 she has been an integral part of our company's evolution, overseeing a number of large-scale initiatives that have been critical to our growth as an agency. In this new role she will be responsible for the continued integration of our agency solutions to build an even more cohesive offering for our clients around the world."

A native of Massachusetts and a graduate of Emerson College in Boston, Estrella joined Allied in 2008 as a Senior Account Executive for the company's live entertainment clients. During her tenure at Allied she has led campaigns for a number of key accounts including Amazon, HBO and Sephora. In her previous role as Executive Vice President for Client Solutions she spearheaded Allied's cross-functional account teams for some of the agency's largest clients such as AMC Networks and Herschend Family Entertainment. She has also overseen Allied's Media and Creative teams with over 250 team members in total reporting into her.

Most recently, Estrella has been key to supporting Allied's international expansion. Allied opened its London office in 2018, and in 2021 added an office in Sydney in March, followed by an acquisition in Dublin in May. In each case she was directly involved in recruiting, training and advising the new local teams, and integrating them into Allied's global processes.

"I am excited to take on this new role for Allied and look forward to helping the agency create more unique pathways for clients," said Estrella. "As the marketing environment continues to evolve, the challenge of creating digital-first, performance-based strategies for our clients is one that I find incredibly interesting and vitally important to the future of our company. We have an amazing team at Allied and I am eager to optimize all of our service lines for maximum effect."

