Manna Cooking Launches as First Comprehensive Recipe App Powered by Community The new app allows users to find, customize, organize, and share recipes; provides access to exclusive recipes from food influencers including celebrity chef David Burke

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Cooking announced today the launch of a first-of-its-kind recipe app that allows home cooks to find, customize, and share recipes all from one easy-to-use platform.

The new app strives to make meal curation seamless by allowing users to import recipes from the internet, personalize to their liking, save in their personal digital cookbooks, and share across social channels. Using proprietary technology, the app also intuitively standardizes recipes imported into the platform, making it easier for users to share recipes that can easily be followed by others.

Users can also find endless inspiration using Swipe Mode, which allows them to discover new recipes from Manna Cooking's community of engaged food enthusiasts by swiping through. Additionally, through an integration with Fig , the app allows users to input their dietary restrictions, and the platform automatically flags ingredients that may cause issues.

"Online recipes are plagued by so many inefficiencies that make it difficult for people like myself who have dietary restrictions, to curate healthy meals easily," said Josh Abady, CEO and Co-founder of Manna Cooking. "Our app is connecting the entire life cycle of food, from start to finish, and will do what it currently takes multiple apps to accomplish. Our goal is to create an experience uncluttered by third party advertising or other types of irrelevant content, allowing our users to focus exclusively on making delicious food."

As a part of the launch, Manna Cooking has partnered with celebrity chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author David Burke to provide users with exclusive access to simplified versions of restaurant-quality recipes. The partnership is the first of many, giving users exclusive access to special collections of recipes, stories, and techniques from top chefs, recipe creators, and cooking personalities.

"With this app, Manna Cooking has created the ultimate interactive social cooking platform where chefs and creators can reach the next generation of home cooks who are hungry for a new way to discover recipes and share their creations with the world," said Burke, president of David Burke Hospitality Management.

Founded by siblings Josh and Rachel Abady, and childhood friend Guy Greenstein, Manna Cooking is launching as a member of the Interplay Ventures incubator, a highly selective three-month program hosted by the venture capital firm whose prior investments include high-growth technology companies such as Coinbase and Warby Parker.

Mark Peter Davis, Managing Partner at Interplay Ventures, said, "The team came to us with their vision in April 2021, and as the population continued to spend more time at home and in their kitchens, it became even more apparent to us the void in the market that Manna Cooking could fill. This app is a holistic ecosystem that encompasses every step of the cooking process from recipe discovery to the grocery checkout line. We look forward to seeing what they are able to accomplish as they work to bring people closer together through food."

"We are taking a community-first approach with the app, making people the foundation," said Rachel Abady, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of Manna Cooking "We are inviting food lovers, recipe creators, and home cooks of all experience levels to join us in building the world's first social cooking network."

Manning Cooking can be downloaded for free on iOS devices. For more information, please visit www.manna-app.com .

About Manna Cooking

Manna Cooking is on a mission to change the way people discover, cook, and shop for food. Founded in 2019, Manna Cooking is a first-of-its-kind app that makes it easy for users to find, edit, organize, customize and share recipes, all in one place. By accommodating everyone from seasoned chefs and food enthusiasts, to beginner cooks and those with dietary restrictions, Manna Cooking creates a community powered by collaboration. For more information, please visit www.manna-app.com

