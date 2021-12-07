Cory R. Cox Joins Car Capital as Chief Revenue Officer

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Capital, an automotive FinTech company that makes 100% automated instant approvals possible for their dealer partners, is pleased to welcome Cory R. Cox as their Chief Revenue Officer.

With his impressive background in automotive and software, Cory is an exciting addition to our leadership team.

A notable leader in growth-oriented sales, marketing, and operations, Cox has extensive experience in the areas of analytics, data, platforms, and software start-ups and programs. His strengths in automotive, SaaS, digital, and product management, combined with an enthusiasm to work in the trenches while in a leadership role, make Cox an ideal fit to help Car Capital further scale their business.

Before joining Car Capital, Cox was Vice President Enterprise Sales at SaaS platform company, GPO; Director eCommerce, Customer and Employee Technology Solutions, and Digital Marketing at North America's largest publicly-traded commercial vehicle dealer group, Rush Enterprises, Inc; and Chief Operating Officer at automotive software company, Gratis Solutions LLC. He has previously served in various sales and marketing roles at Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Corporation, and Stellantis.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Cory as our Chief Revenue Officer," said Justin Tisler, Co-founder and CEO at Car Capital. "With his impressive background in automotive and software and his proven track record of growing companies while nurturing talent, Cory is an exciting addition to our leadership team."

Cox will be crucial to the successful growth of Car Capital through his support and promotional endeavors of the company and their proprietary web-based platform, Dealer Electronic Auto Loan System (DEALS). Through DEALS, Car Capital makes 24/7 instant auto loan decisions available to their dealer partners so any driver regardless of credit history can feel confident in their ability to purchase a vehicle when entering the dealership.

"I'm excited to be back in automotive and am passionate about improving the car-buying experience through innovative software solutions like DEALS. In today's digital environment, time is precious and everyone wants fast transactions. Car Capital delivers on making sales efficient and profitable for our dealer partners and transportation readily accessible for consumers," said Cory R. Cox, CRO at Car Capital. "I look forward to applying systemic thinking to drive significant sales results at Car Capital."

About Car Capital

Car Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Car Capital Technologies, Inc., was founded to provide dealers with capital and advanced technology to help all consumers buy the cars they need. The executive leadership team, each with decades of experience in the industry, and all their talented associates have joined together to create an exceptional company to make car buying better for everyone. For more information, contact Car Capital at press@carcapital.com or visit carcapital.com.

