ProStar to Participate in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, announced today it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference taking place from December 13-16, 2021. During the event, the Company will be participating in a webcasted Fireside Chat discussing its vision for 2022 and conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.

The webcasted Fireside Chat will be available for viewing at 11:00 am ET on Monday, December 13, 2021 on the Company's website at https://www.prostarcorp.com/investor or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham3/maps.v/2293770. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

To arrange a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/winter2021invreg.

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth's surface.

ProStar's PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar's solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, government agencies, and municipalities.

ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world's leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit: www.prostarcorp.com.

