Blue Thunder Mining Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 8th Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE, OTCQB: BLTMF), a mineral exploration company based in Toronto, announced that Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th, 2021.

DATE: December 8th, 2021

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3d42UQf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Blue Thunder's highlights on the recent exploration activities at our 100%-controlled Muus Project in the Chibougamau Gold District of Québec:

Drilling :2,522 metres of core drilling have been completed in 12 holes, testing various targets on the Muus and Fancamp properties, including step-out drill holes at the "Discovery Zone". Analytical results from this drilling program are pending.

Till and soil sampling :183 till samples have been collected over the Muus Property and submitted to IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. ("IOS") for gold-grain content analysis; 3,173 B -horizon soil samples have also been collected over select grid-areas of the Muus, Muus East and Fancamp properties. Analytical results from these programs are pending.



Stripping and channel sampling: A program of excavator-based stripping, mapping and channel sampling is ongoing at a number of priority target areas at the Fancamp and Muus properties to improve our understanding of geological and structural controls on mineralization.

Blue Thunder (TSXV:BLUE, OTCQB:BLTMF) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault–sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious– and base–metal mines in the District.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

