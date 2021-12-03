WeAllGrow Latina Welcomes Vanessa Santos as Partner and Co-CEO

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- #WeAllGrow Latina is already the largest and most established community of Latinas online. Now, the organization is ready to take its mission of elevating Latinas' voices and stories via the power of community to the next level by welcoming Vanessa Santos as Partner and Co-CEO.

Santos is an award-winning entrepreneur, global brand strategist, certified business & life coach, and heart-centric speaker with success in transforming mindsets and driving business innovation. Santos brings more than 15 years of experience in leadership, product management, business & brand strategy, creative direction, customer experience, and start-ups to #WeAllGrow.

Throughout her career, Santos developed innovative products and created impactful global campaigns for some of the world's most iconic brands, including holding numerous leadership roles at Mastercard, overseeing the digital product strategy for a global digital media company, and serving as part of the startup team at Gilt Groupe (Gilt.com).

At #WeAllGrow, Santos will work alongside Ana Flores, Founder & CEO, and Patty Arvielo, Partner and Chairwoman, and focus on expanding the #WeAllGrow brand, partnership channels, business expansion efforts and supporting #WeAllGrow's mission of creating community, opportunities, and growth for impactful Latinas.

"I'm humbled to be joining Ana as Partner & Co-CEO of #WeAllGrow," Santos said. "To know that my involvement with this prestigious community will also fulfill my personal life's mission of advancing the conversation and opportunities for women of color is a dream. It's a privilege to be part of the next level of growth for the brand and the community."

The addition of Santos to the #WeAllGrow family exemplifies the power of collaboration to create even more opportunities for Latinas as #WeAllGrow is the prominent media platform and community by Latinas for all, elevating key topics such as career, wealth, entrepreneurship, social impact, mental-health, and self-care.

"This next evolution of #WeAllGrow will greatly benefit from Vanessa's expertise and vision as we expand the first community of highly influential Latinas into a robust global digital media, e-commerce and events platform," Flores said.

This marks the second significant move in the growth of #WeAllGrow in 2021. Earlier this year, Arvielo, the Co-Founder and President of New American Funding, acquired a 50% majority stake in #WeAllGrow to help supercharge the group's mission of supporting and uplifting Latinas.

"I could not be more thrilled to welcome Vanessa to #WeAllGrow," Arvielo said. "As leaders of this amazing community of creators and entrepreneurs, we are Latinas investing in Latinas and we stand ready to help build the next generation of Latina moguls."

About #WeAllGrow Latina

#WeAllGrow Latina is a community for impactful Latinas who support and uplift each other. Founded in 2010, we stand strong in our mission of elevating the voices and stories of Latinas via the power of community through virtual and in-person proprietary events, culturally relevant content, mentorship opportunities and resources to increase visibility and grow Latina's social and economic power. Because when one grows, we all grow.

View original content:

SOURCE Patty Arvielo