TD SYNNEX Appoints Adam Rutstein Director Global Corporate Responsibility

FREMONT, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD SYNNEX today announced Adam Rutstein has joined the company as the Director of Global Corporate Responsibility. In this role, Rutstein will lead TD SYNNEX' Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program, helping the company deliver on its goals to make a meaningful difference in the world.

"Corporate social responsibility has been a part of TD SYNNEX life for nearly half a century – from our longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, to our deep-rooted community partnerships," said Jill Kermes, corporate vice president, corporate communications, TD SYNNEX. "With Adam's leadership we are very excited to grow our comprehensive ESG program to help drive and keep us accountable to our sustainability goals."

Rutstein joined company from Newell Brands, a worldwide manufacturer, marketer and distributor of more than 130 consumer and commercial products including Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, Sunbeam, Oster and Sharpie. At Newell, he developed a comprehensive corporate social responsibility program that is now the standard for all the brands in Newell's portfolio and led the development of the company's first Corporate Social Responsibility report with the most recent reports being benchmarked against GRI and SASB standards.

"Just as TD SYNNEX plays a vital role helping transform the technology landscape, we have an equally important responsibility to have a positive impact on the world, and I am excited to help the company deliver on that charge," Rutstein said.

