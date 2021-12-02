Scania announces Annette Danielski as new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Scania announces Annette Danielski as new Chairman of the Board of Directors

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annette Danielski has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Scania's Board of Directors and a member of its Audit Committee.

Annette Danielski, born 1965, studied business administration, and has broad international experience of finance and controlling, and has held senior managerial positions at Daimler AG and Audi AG. As from October 1, 2021, she is Chief Financial Officer of TRATON SE.

Danielski is also a member of the Supervisory Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE and Volkswagen Original Teile Logistik Beteiligungs-GmbH, and is a member of the Executive Board of TRATON SE.

Through the appointment of Danielski, Scania's Board of Directors now has a 50/50 representation of men and women. The composition of the Board of Directors is presented on Scania's website: https://www.scania.com/group/en/home/about-scania/corporate-governance/board-of-directors.html

For further information, please contact:

Karin Hallstan, Head of Corporate Communication, Scania

Phone: +46 76 842 81 04

E-mail: karin.hallstan@scania.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/209/3464937/1504865.pdf Scania announces Annette Danielski as new Chairman of the Board of Directors https://news.cision.com/scania/i/21261-001,c2987798 21261-001

View original content:

SOURCE Scania