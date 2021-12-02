Looped Announces New App on Creator Economy Platform Koji

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Looped, a virtual venue platform that hosts exclusive livestream events and live virtual meet & greets between celebrities and their fans, today announced the launch of its new Koji Link in Bio app. The app allows creators to promote and host virtual events with their followers, all within their Link in Bio.

"Building innovative ways for creators and their fans to meaningfully connect and build relationships is at the core of everything we do at Looped, and we've found a kindred spirit in Koji. Our new app will allow the thousands of Koji creators to easily set up their own Looped virtual venue to host live, interactive events, and easily display those events directly in their Link in Bio. We are incredibly excited to have the app out today, and we can't wait to see all of the creative events and experiences Koji creators will host on Looped," said Prajit Gopal, Looped Co-Founder and CPO.

The Looped app only requires a creator's event link to be copy and pasted. Then the app populates with event information (including the different virtual events being hosted, i.e. livestream or one-on-one video calls between fans and creators) and gives followers the ability to purchase and pre-book event tickets directly from the creator's Koji Link in Bio.

"Looped celebrities and creators use the service to connect deeply with fans while discussing and promoting their latest content or projects. By including the Looped app in their Link in Bio, creators can now give fans a centralized location to find their content, enjoy and learn about it, and then actually get a chance to meet the creator behind it all— it really fosters a more cohesive and personal experience for both creator and consumer," said Grant Long, Head of Growth at Koji.

ABOUT LOOPED

Looped, the ultimate virtual venue, is a global platform that allows creators to host live, interactive virtual events, exclusive livestreams and one-on-one virtual meet & greets. Through Looped's proprietary technology, creators build real connections with their most passionate fans, anytime and anywhere in the world. Looped has hosted thousands of events with creators and brands, and is created and backed by a powerhouse executive leadership and advisory board of top music, talent, and technology leaders known for their work on household-name brands.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

