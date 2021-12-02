Leatt Corporation Announces Date of 2021 Annual General Meeting, Conference Call and Webcast

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT) a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced that its management team will remotely host the 2021 Annual Meeting of its Stockholders at 3001 Washington Blvd., Suite 400, Arlington, VA 22201 on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET, as well as via conference call and audio webcast.

Conference Call:

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following toll-free numbers to access the call: 1-877-407-9716 (USA) or 1-201-493-6779 (international).

Audio Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live audio webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay PIN number is 13725435.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

