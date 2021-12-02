DocuSign Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 e-signature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021.

"Third quarter revenue growth of 42% year-over-year and operating margin of 22% exceeded our expectations. After six quarters of accelerated growth, we saw customers return to more normalized buying patterns, resulting in 28% year-over-year billings growth," said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign. "With a $50 billion TAM and 1.11 million customers worldwide, we are confident in the value DocuSign delivers in an increasingly digital anywhere economy."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $545.5 million , an increase of 42% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $528.6 million , an increase of 44% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $16.9 million , an increase of 4% year-over-year.

Billings were $565.2 million , an increase of 28% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 79% compared to 74% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82% compared to 79% in the same period last year.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.03 on 198 million shares outstanding compared to $0.31 on 186 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.58 on 208 million shares outstanding compared to $0.22 on 206 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $105.4 million compared to $57.4 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow was $90.0 million compared to $38.1 million in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $908.2 million at the end of the quarter.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights

DocuSign Agreement Cloud 2020 Product Release 3. DocuSign recently announced several exciting new product capabilities to help businesses move forward including:

Expansion of Salesforce Partnership. On October 27, 2021 , DocuSign and Salesforce announced an expansion of their global strategic partnership to build new joint solutions that make it easier for customers to accelerate how agreements are facilitated around the world. New innovations will automate the contract process with AI-based, smart solutions that improve the customer experience of preparing, signing, and managing agreements, drive faster ROI, and increase collaboration amongst organizations with Slack functionality.

DocuSign Ventures. DocuSign introduced DocuSign Ventures, a new initiative dedicated to nurturing the growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs and startups that are changing the future of how we all will agree. Ventures will focus on co-investing in and partnering with companies raising early-stage funding to innovate around the agreement process. This includes technologies that facilitate pre-agreement work and negotiation, as well as the logistics and workflows after an agreement is signed. Ventures reinforces the company's existing strategic investments and partnership efforts across the startup ecosystem.

Outlook

The company currently expects the following guidance:

• Quarter ending January 31, 2022 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue $557 to $563

Subscription revenue $544 to $550

Billings $647 to $659

Non-GAAP gross margin 81% to 82%

Non-GAAP operating margin 17% to 19%

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 205 to 210



• Year ending January 31, 2022 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue $2,083 to $2,089

Subscription revenue $2,017 to $2,023

Billings $2,335 to $2,347

Non-GAAP gross margin 81% to 82%

Non-GAAP operating margin 19% to 21%

Provision for income taxes $3 to $4

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 205 to 210

The company has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation has not been provided.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on December 2, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) December 16, 2021 using the passcode 13724911.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2021. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:

Annie Leschin

VP Investor Relations

investors@docusign.com

Media Relations:

Megan Gregorio

Corporate Communications

media@docusign.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements under "Outlook" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the benefits of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, enhancements and additions to it, including as a result of acquisitions. They also include statements about our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations. These statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to our expectations regarding the impact of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our results of operations and our financial condition, as well as our future profitability and growth once the pandemic and its related effects begin to abate or have abated; our expectations regarding the impact of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on the businesses of our customers, partners and suppliers, and the economy, as well as the macro-and micro-effects of the pandemic, including the pace of the digital transformation of business and differing levels of demand for our products as our customers' priorities, resources, financial conditions and economic outlook change; our ability to estimate the size of our total addressable market; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses, achieve and maintain future profitability, attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; the effects of increased competition in our market and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to expand our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate the operations of businesses we may acquire, and to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; our ability to estimate the size and potential growth of our target market; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 filed on March 31, 2021, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 filed on September 3, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, acquisition-related expenses, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets, and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:













Subscription $ 528,573



$ 366,617



$ 1,473,266



$ 971,182

Professional services and other 16,890



16,306



53,119



50,967

Total revenue 545,463



382,923



1,526,385



1,022,149

Cost of revenue:













Subscription 84,579



69,905



247,105



186,645

Professional services and other 31,396



27,926



87,892



75,833

Total cost of revenue 115,975



97,831



334,997



262,478

Gross profit 429,488



285,092



1,191,388



759,671

Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 275,619



209,944



777,110



576,729

Research and development 102,603



73,362



282,670



191,387

General and administrative 54,624



50,256



168,314



140,513

Total operating expenses 432,846



333,562



1,228,094



908,629

Loss from operations (3,358)



(48,470)



(36,706)



(148,958)

Interest expense (1,485)



(7,769)



(4,826)



(23,013)

Interest income and other income (expense), net (940)



(311)



4,034



6,032

Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (5,783)



(56,550)



(37,498)



(165,939)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (107)



1,941



2,033



4,916

Net loss $ (5,676)



$ (58,491)



$ (39,531)



$ (170,855)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.03)



$ (0.31)



$ (0.20)



$ (0.92)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 197,597



186,423



195,996



184,767

















Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses













Cost of revenue—subscription $ 8,095



$ 5,777



$ 21,652



$ 14,655

Cost of revenue—professional services and other 7,270



6,005



19,250



15,355

Sales and marketing 49,663



36,881



134,720



93,851

Research and development 30,074



18,896



76,811



45,562

General and administrative 14,338



13,361



38,103



33,815



DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands) October 31, 2021

January 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 503,884



$ 566,055

Investments—current 314,574



207,450

Accounts receivable, net 305,599



323,570

Contract assets—current 14,690



16,883

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 67,842



48,390

Total current assets 1,206,589



1,162,348

Investments—noncurrent 89,455



92,717

Property and equipment, net 177,832



165,039

Operating lease right-of-use assets 132,608



159,352

Goodwill 355,353



350,151

Intangible assets, net 102,802



121,828

Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 300,073



260,130

Other assets—noncurrent 45,791



24,942

Total assets $ 2,410,503



$ 2,336,507

Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 47,712



$ 37,367

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 81,065



66,566

Accrued compensation 144,741



156,158

Convertible senior notes—current 11,510



20,469

Contract liabilities—current 940,111



779,642

Operating lease liabilities—current 35,228



32,971

Total current liabilities 1,260,367



1,093,173

Convertible senior notes, net—noncurrent 718,821



693,219

Contract liabilities—noncurrent 17,070



16,492

Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent 136,240



165,704

Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 6,379



6,464

Other liabilities—noncurrent 32,057



32,328

Total liabilities 2,170,934



2,007,380

Convertible senior notes —



3,390

Stockholders' equity





Common stock 20



19

Treasury stock (1,532)



(1,048)

Additional paid-in capital 1,650,714



1,702,254

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,889)



4,964

Accumulated deficit (1,407,744)



(1,380,452)

Total stockholders' equity 239,569



325,737

Total liabilities and equity $ 2,410,503



$ 2,336,507



DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (5,676)



$ (58,491)



$ (39,531)



$ (170,855)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 20,166



19,479



61,163



51,455

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 37,283



25,593



100,759



70,787

Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 1,255



7,044



3,848



20,828

Non-cash operating lease costs 6,527



6,963



20,176



20,082

Stock-based compensation expense 109,441



80,920



290,536



203,238

Deferred income taxes (1,110)



(766)



(2,360)



(1,050)

Other 3,159



1,699



5,598



1,206

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (20,869)



(36,583)



17,969



(11,429)

Contract assets (398)



(5,460)



2,422



(3,890)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,523)



3,553



(12,890)



(1,835)

Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (52,528)



(52,225)



(147,946)



(144,639)

Other assets (7,036)



(331)



(13,712)



(6,463)

Accounts payable 16,146



(2,620)



6,703



3,655

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,136)



10,242



11,886



21,952

Accrued compensation (9,734)



688



(22,781)



23,553

Contract liabilities 24,423



65,034



161,047



172,520

Operating lease liabilities (7,979)



(7,296)



(24,212)



(14,394)

Net cash provided by operating activities 105,411



57,443



418,675



234,721

Cash flows from investing activities:













Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash —



—



(6,388)



(180,370)

Purchases of marketable securities (117,134)



(68,982)



(302,762)



(80,649)

Sales of marketable securities 68



—



3,070



28,986

Maturities of marketable securities 79,900



103,366



193,071



404,782

Purchases of strategic and other investments (250)



(5,300)



(750)



(8,541)

Purchases of property and equipment (15,392)



(19,393)



(43,926)



(64,144)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (52,808)



9,691



(157,685)



100,064

Cash flows from financing activities:













Repayments of convertible senior notes (3,121)



—



(64,835)



—

Payment of tax withholding obligation on net share settlement of restricted stock units (94,534)



(113,417)



(323,109)



(247,277)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,358



1,945



21,176



14,983

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 22,910



16,269



46,077



29,859

Net cash used in financing activities (65,387)



(95,203)



(320,691)



(202,435)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,909)



(1,208)



(2,472)



1,432

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,693)



(29,277)



(62,173)



133,782

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 518,857



404,542



566,337



241,483

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 504,164



$ 375,265



$ 504,164



$ 375,265



(1) $0.3 million of restricted cash was included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets at October 31, 2021 and July 31, 2021 and in Other assets—noncurrent at January 31, 2021.

DOCUSIGN, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP gross profit $ 429,488

$ 285,092

$ 1,191,388

$ 759,671 Add: Stock-based compensation 15,365

11,782

40,902

30,010 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,766

3,376

9,266

7,856 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 1,800

1,676

6,695

4,450 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 449,419

$ 301,926

$ 1,248,251

$ 801,987 GAAP gross margin 79 %

74 %

78 %

74 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3 %

5 %

4 %

4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 82 %

79 %

82 %

78 %















GAAP subscription gross profit $ 443,994

$ 296,712

$ 1,226,161

$ 784,537 Add: Stock-based compensation 8,095

5,777

21,652

14,655 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,766

3,376

9,266

7,856 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 873

722

3,286

2,183 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 455,728

$ 306,587

$ 1,260,365

$ 809,231 GAAP subscription gross margin 84 %

81 %

83 %

81 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2 %

3 %

3 %

2 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 86 %

84 %

86 %

83 %















GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (14,506)

$ (11,620)

$ (34,773)

$ (24,866) Add: Stock-based compensation 7,270

6,005

19,250

15,355 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 927

954

3,409

2,267 Non-GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (6,309)

$ (4,661)

$ (12,114)

$ (7,244) GAAP professional services and other gross margin (86) %

(71) %

(65) %

(49) % Non-GAAP adjustments 49 %

42 %

42 %

35 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin (37) %

(29) %

(23) %

(14) %

































Reconciliation of operating expenses:

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP sales and marketing $ 275,619



$ 209,944



$ 777,110



$ 576,729

Less: Stock-based compensation (49,663)



(36,881)



(134,720)



(93,851)

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,205)



(3,981)



(9,896)



(11,176)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (5,184)



(4,125)



(17,668)



(10,992)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses —



—



—



(186)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 217,567



$ 164,957



$ 614,826



$ 460,524

GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 51 %

55 %

51 %

56 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 40 %

43 %

40 %

45 %















GAAP research and development $ 102,603



$ 73,362



$ 282,670



$ 191,387

Less: Stock-based compensation (30,074)



(18,896)



(76,811)



(45,562)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (2,316)



(1,752)



(9,244)



(5,317)

Non-GAAP research and development $ 70,213



$ 52,714



$ 196,615



$ 140,508

GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 19 %

19 %

19 %

19 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 13 %

14 %

13 %

14 %















GAAP general and administrative $ 54,624



$ 50,256



$ 168,314



$ 140,513

Less: Stock-based compensation (14,338)



(13,361)



(38,103)



(33,815)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (804)



(1,406)



(4,365)



(4,007)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses —



(336)



(387)



(7,776)

Less: Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets —



—



(3,892)



—

Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 39,482



$ 35,153



$ 121,567



$ 94,915

GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 9 %

13 %

10 %

14 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 7 %

9 %

8 %

9 %



Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP loss from operations $ (3,358)



$ (48,470)



$ (36,706)



$ (148,958)

Add: Stock-based compensation 109,440



80,920



290,536



203,238

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,971



7,357



19,162



19,032

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 10,104



8,959



37,972



24,766

Add: Acquisition-related expenses —



336



387



7,962

Add: Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets —



—



3,892



—

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 122,157



$ 49,102



$ 315,243



$ 106,040

GAAP operating margin (1) %

(13) %

(2) %

(15) % Non-GAAP adjustments 23 %

26 %

23 %

25 % Non-GAAP operating margin 22 %

13 %

21 %

10 %



Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP net loss $ (5,676)



$ (58,491)



$ (39,531)



$ (170,855)

Add: Stock-based compensation 109,440



80,920



290,536



203,238

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,971



7,357



19,162



19,032

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 10,104



8,959



37,972



24,766

Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,255



7,044



3,848



20,828

Less: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments —



—



(5,270)



—

Add: Acquisition-related expenses —



336



387



7,962

Add: Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets —



—



3,892



—

Non-GAAP net income $ 121,094



$ 46,125



$ 310,996



$ 104,971

















Numerator:













Non-GAAP net income $ 121,094



$ 46,125



$ 310,996



$ 104,971

Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes (84)



—



12



—

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 121,010



$ 46,125



$ 311,008



$ 104,971

















Denominator:













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 197,597



186,423



195,996



184,767

Effect of dilutive securities 10,508



19,425



12,221



17,623

Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 208,105



205,848



208,217



202,390

















GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03)



$ (0.31)



$ (0.20)



$ (0.92)

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic 0.61



0.25



1.59



0.57

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 0.58



0.22



1.49



0.52





Computation of free cash flow:

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 105,411



$ 57,443



$ 418,675



$ 234,721

Less: Purchases of property and equipment (15,392)



(19,393)



(43,926)



(64,144)

Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 90,019



$ 38,050



$ 374,749



$ 170,577

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (52,808)



$ 9,691



$ (157,685)



$ 100,064

Net cash used in financing activities $ (65,387)



$ (95,203)



$ (320,691)



$ (202,435)





Computation of billings:

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 545,463



$ 382,923



$ 1,526,385



$ 1,022,149

Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 961,243



702,691



961,243



702,691

Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (939,826)



(638,790)



(800,940)



(522,201)

Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 18,067



20,395



21,020



15,082

Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (19,708)



(26,808)



(19,708)



(26,808)

Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable by acquisitions —







—



6,589

Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability contributed by acquisitions —







—



(9,344)

Non-GAAP billings $ 565,239



$ 440,411



$ 1,688,000



$ 1,188,158



