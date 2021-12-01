Top AR/VR Companies for Various Industries at GoodFirms to Boom Businesses Amid Pandemic - 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the unprecedented times, various businesses and industries were under a significant downturn. Currently, companies are endeavoring to recover and finally settle into reality. Pandemic has significantly transformed ways of conducting business and interacting with customers by adopting AR/VR technologies.

Top Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Companies for Various Industries at GoodFirms.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are playing a crucial role for businesses to thrive in the market by opting for new opportunities, and at the same time, following the restrictions, breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19. Moreover, it transforms how businesses visualize, use data, increase brand awareness, build a loyal customer base, improve productivity and operational efficiency.

AR/VR has created value for various industries like manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. To help multiple businesses meet their niche partner in AR/VR, GoodFirms.co has published the list of Top AR and VR Development companies for Education, Healthcare, Real Estate, Entertainment, Gaming, Tourism, and Marketing.

The above-indexed list of AR/VR companies helps various businesses enhance their performance across several operations, attract new audiences, retain existing customers, collaborate with employees, accelerate the product development process, reduce costs, and much more.

Take a sneak peek at the List of Top Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Companies for Various Industries at GoodFirms:

Top Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Companies:

NEXT/NOW, 4Experience, MobiDev, HQSoftware, Zco Corporation, Cubix, Indus Net Technologies, Quytech, Citrusbits, Blue Label Labs.

https://www.goodfirms.co/augmented-virtual-reality

Top AR/VR Companies for Education Sector:

Ignition Immersive, ClassVR, Activate Studios, Auggd, Infinito VFX, Zumoko, Arpload, Look On Media, zSpace, Vobling.

https://www.goodfirms.co/augmented-virtual-reality/education

Top AR/VR Companies for Healthcare Industry:

MobiDev, Medical Realities, FundamentalVR, Proximie, ImmersiveTouch, Medical Augmented Intelligence, Firsthand Technology, KineQuantum, Vicarious Surgical, Proprio.

https://www.goodfirms.co/augmented-virtual-reality/healthcare

Top AR/VR Companies for Real Estate Industry:

Atlas Bay VR, iStaging, VR Tigers, Evara VR, VPiX, Be More Colorful, SmartVizX, Brio, Cupix, Alpha Vision.

https://www.goodfirms.co/augmented-virtual-reality/real-estate

Top AR/VR Companies for Entertainment Industry:

Arpload, Think Virtual Reality, Catalyst VR, Infinito VFX, Qube VR, Meraki Studio, Bemersive, Emissive, Novelab, 3dar.

https://www.goodfirms.co/augmented-virtual-reality/entertainment

Top AR Game Development Companies for Gaming Industry:

Real Serious Games, 3D Walkabout, Big Brother Apps, HunterTech Ventures, ARLOOPA, Juego Studio Private Limited, JuJu Media, Beloudest, Nonatomic, Parachute.

https://www.goodfirms.co/augmented-virtual-reality/gaming

Top AR/VR Companies for Travel & Tourism Sector:

VARS, Giga Works, VizioFly, The Amsterdam VR Company, World Travel VR, Infinito VFX, Immersion VR Uk, Ascape VR, 3D Walkabout, Ignition Immersive.

https://www.goodfirms.co/augmented-virtual-reality/tourism

Top AR/VR Companies for Marketing Industry:

VR Visage, SENSE-R, Buzzinga Labs, Creatinno Tech, Foundry Six, A2 VR, MotionZone, Activate Studios, APositive, Delta Reality.

https://www.goodfirms.co/augmented-virtual-reality/marketing

