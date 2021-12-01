Talroo is proud to be recognized as being one of the top places to work in Austin by employees.

Talroo Named as a Top Place to Work by Austin American Statesman for Fifth Consecutive Year! Talroo is proud to be recognized as being one of the top places to work in Austin by employees.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Talroo , a data-driven talent acquisition and attraction platform connecting companies to essential workforces, was named a Top Place to Work by the Austin American Statesman in the Small Employers (less than 150 employees) category. The annual list is compiled through anonymous employee survey data, powered by Energage , that measures perceptions on company values, employee appreciation efforts, compensation and more.

Talroo wins Top Places to Work by Austin American Statesman for fifth consecutive year

Company culture is more than just a corporate buzzword, it is an integral part of any business that goes beyond things like having a ping pong table in the employee break room. Talroo offers employees competitive salaries, enticing traditional benefits, unlimited PTO and other incredible perks for their team members. The Talroo executive team has always valued employee well-being and continues to focus on the employee experience.

In October, every employee was given $50 towards their Halloween costume. Talroo shipped a turkey to each of their employees for Thanksgiving. This month, the company is sponsoring a virtual white elephant gift exchange; all employees get to choose a gift, which the company will buy, and then they will host the festivities through a virtual party platform. Whether through virtual happy hours, management lunch mingles or ensuring all new employees have $100 Grubhub credit to enjoy visiting with their new coworkers, Talroo stays dedicated to employee appreciation efforts.

"We are beyond grateful to be included on the Top Places to Work list for a fifth consecutive year," said Talroo CEO, Thad Price. "We believe that to attract talent, you must also be able to retain talent and that begins by appreciating and taking care of the team you have. We would not be able to continue to provide unparalleled support and service to our clients and continue our growth as a company if it were not for our incredible team. To receive this accolade after two of the most unpredictable years is a tremendous honor."

Receiving this award for the fifth consecutive year shows clients that they practice what they preach. As Talroo grows and continues to add top-level talent to their team, they know showing how much current employees enjoy working at the organization is important to prospective candidates.

Interested in learning more about Team Talroo and joining their award-winning workplaces? Check out the current openings for opportunities.

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to make hires. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit talroo.com .

