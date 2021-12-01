R2integrated Revels a Year of Digital Excellence Achievement for Industry Awards, Expert Certifications and Partnership Acceleration through Adobe Analytics Renewal Baltimore-based digital experience agency celebrates certifications, Adobe Platinum Partner status elevation, and international recognition due to delivering outstanding results for clients Higher Logic, RocketDocs, and W.R. Grace.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R2integrated, a leading digital marketing agency, announced today that it has been recognized across four prominent digital excellence award organizations that highlight its commitment to helping marketers accelerate customer connections through delivery of data-driven insights, technology and awe-inspiring creative. The wins include three W3 Awards, four DotComm Awards, four MarCom Awards and four Davey Awards, many of which are governed by the International Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts.

R2integrated (PRNewsfoto/R2i)

"These awards endorse R2i's ability to help our clients reach their consumers digitally in the most effective and impactful way," said Richard Neff, R2i CEO. "Not only are they a testament to the results we deliver, but also the dedication and talent of the employees who make up the R2i team."

R2i attributes its 2021 record breaking year of award wins to their talented team's hard work and dedication required to pass each certification exam as well as the additional required references. To date, the organization is proud to be comprised of 75+ Adobe Partner Program Certifications overall, making them a dedicated leader and well-identified team of Adobe technology experts.

Keeping momentum, R2i continues prioritization of its Adobe Platinum Partnership status through renewed Adobe Analytics Specialization for the Americas region. This certification shows R2i can meet complex challenges and proves its knowledge and real-world product experience. The endorsements, granted by certified Adobe technical experts, signify that R2i demonstrates best-in-class innovation and rich, digital experiences at scale, leveraging Adobe's powerful Experience Cloud technology.

"Adobe is the gold standard in customer experience. Keeping our teams plugged into the products that drive these experiences is a critical path for R2i as we work closely alongside Adobe to achieve these certifications," said Michael Paige, R2i Chief Digital Officer. "These renewals assure our clients that their solutions are designed, built and tested to meet their most rigorous performance expectations."

R2i and their team of certified Adobe technologists are committed to creating and evolving complex digital solutions that connect customer experiences to accelerate unprecedented impact. Learn more about R2i's client work, testimonials, success stories and engagement, as a continued Platinum Partner at Adobe Summit 2022.

About R2integrated

R2integrated is an award-winning digital experience agency focused on integrating technology to accelerate results for our clients. With broad U.S. presence, our expertise extends across the creation of high-impact and dynamic customer experiences, from build to activation to optimization. R2i's value is rooted in a tight integration of data, insights, technology, and strategic design, and is deepened by our close partnership with Adobe. Serving well-known brands like Johns Hopkins University, Hershey's, W.R. Grace, and Dreyer's Ice Cream. R2i clients span diversified segments including healthcare, higher education, consumer, manufacturing, high-tech, financial and professional services. Customers today expect connected, convenient, and immersive digital experiences from brands. Creating those experiences is our passion. To learn more about R2i, visit http://www.r2integrated.com.

