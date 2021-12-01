50/50 Thursdays
Mazda Reports November Sales Results

Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 20,602 vehicles, a decrease of 5.3 percent compared to November 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 313,334 vehicles; an increase of 26.4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 24 selling days in November, compared to 23 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 9.2   percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 3,847 vehicles in November, a decrease of 25 percent compared to November 2020.

Sales Highlights:

  • CX-30 sales increased 66.3 percent YoY with 4,404 vehicles sold.
  • CX-9 sales increased 17.2 percent YoY with 2,311 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 2,975 vehicles, a decrease of 46.6 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales increased 12.4  percent with 60,253 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 4,815 vehicles, an increase of 9 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales increased 2.2 percent, with 42,195 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.



Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date










November

November

YOY %


November

November

YOY %


2021

2020

Change


2021

2020

Change









Mazda3

2,501

2,613

(4.3)%


35,634

30,352

17.4%

Mazda 3 Sdn

1,528

1,534

(0.4)%


20377

18,346

11.1%

Mazda 3 HB

973

1,079

(9.8)%


15257

12,006

27.1%









Mazda6

586

1,196

(51.0)%


15672

14,517

8.0%









MX-5 Miata

236

610

(61.3)%


10,336

8,113

27.4%

MX-5 

68

254

(73.2)%


4032

3,293

22.4%

MXR

168

356

(52.8)%


6304

4,820

30.8%









CX-3

0

413

(100.0)%


5100

8,073

(36.8)%

CX-30

4,404

2,649

66.3%


55025

33,656

63.5%

CX-5

10,509

12,296

(14.5)%


157963

128,035

23.4%

CX-9

2,311

1,972

17.2%


33483

24,766

35.2%

MX-30

55

0

-


120

0

-









CARS

3,323

4,419

(24.8)%


61,642

52,982

16.3%

TRUCKS

17,279

17,333

(0.3)%


251,692

194,962

29.1%









TOTAL

20,602

21,752

(5.3)%


313,334

247,944

26.4%

















*Selling Days

24

23



279

281



Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)

