Franchise in UAE T20 League Acquired By Lancer Capital

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancer Capital has made its first ever historic foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE T20 league.

Lancer Capital has investments in a variety of best-in-class assets. The Chairman of Lancer Capital, Avie Glazer, is an owner of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mr. Glazer has also been the Co-Chairman of Manchester United since 2005. Manchester United has won more trophies than any other club in English football.

Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE T20 League Chairman and Vice Chairman Emirates Cricket Board, said, "I am very excited to welcome Mr. Glazer to the UAE T20 Family! To have a partner who has invested into sports properties with a long term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of the UAE T20 League's Business Model and its value proposition to its stakeholders and an ode to the UAE as the destination of choice for global sports events."

Avram Glazer, Chairman of Lancer Capital LLC, said, "I am very excited to be a part of UAE T20 at its formation. UAE T20 promises to be a world class event that will be transformative to the growth of cricket in the Emirates."

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board, said, "We are extremely pleased that a legendary sports owner like Avie Glazer has chosen to partner with the UAE T20 League. This is a resounding thumbs up to the unique opportunity that the UAE T20 league offers to experienced and established sports business owners. Our partnership with Lancer Capital will enable us to combine fans of the two widely followed sports – football and cricket – in a never done before manner."

About the UAE T20 League (UAET20):

The UAE T20 League is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament with 6 franchise teams competing in a 34-match event. UAE T20 League combines two of the most compelling aspects of global sport - world class infrastructure coupled with the most favorable time zone catering to cricket fans around the world.

