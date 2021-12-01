Born2Global, Sejong Technopark, Fark Labs to give mobility innovators global edge

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Born2Global Centre has signed a tripartite MOU with Sejong Technopark and Turkey's Fark Labs in a bid to help mobility innovators gain a global competitive edge.

Born2Global, Sejong Technopark, Fark Labs signed an MOU to support startups foray into Europe and Turkey

A subsidiary of Turkey-based global automotive company Fark Holding, Fark Labs is an innovation center that provides startups with funding, acceleration programs, and R&D support.

The new partnership comes as one of the Sejong National Innovation Cluster's non-R&D endeavors in global exchanges, and will see the three parties collaborate in funding and supporting development of self-driving mobility, smart city, and other innovative technologies. More specifically, they will cooperate in the acceleration and initial funding of startups-helping them enter the Turkish and European markets, creating a body of startup references, and supporting startup information sharing and R&D at the local level.

Jongkap Kim, Chief Executive Director of Born2Global Centre, asserted that "A working relationship between global mobility innovator Fark Labs and staunch supporter of self-driving technology developers Sejong Technopark will play an important role in enabling the Korean smart city and future mobility industries to reach global heights," while citing Fark Labs' foremost commitment to funding and developing mobility companies; he added that he was "Looking forward to seeing companies in the field of mobility enjoy much support in developing global competitiveness."

Ahu Serter, Chairwoman of Fark Holding, said, "We have great expectations for jointly fostering and supporting mobility startups in Korea and Turkey through our collaboration with Born2Global Centre and Sejong Technopark." She added, "We hope that we will be able to cooperate with excellent mobility companies in Korea by leveraging our global mobility industry network that we've built through our automotive supplier Farplas and our startup acceleration program."

Upon signing the three-party MOU, Born2Global Centre hosted the first official event, the 2021 Future Mobility Business Talk online on November 25, where Fark Labs mobility and startups programs leader, Batuhan Baybali shared with Korean companies, stakeholders in Korea's startup ecosystem, and other participants key strategies for starting their businesses in the European and Turkish mobility markets.

For more detailed information on Born2Global Centre, visit www.born2global.com.

