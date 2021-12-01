4medica and Smile CDR Partner to Improve Healthcare Data Quality

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. and TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4medica®, a leader in healthcare data quality and patient matching technology, and Smile CDR, a leading health data and integration platform, are partnering to improve patient outcomes by improving the quality of health data available to providers and payers.

4medica provides the industry's leading SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) big data MPI, clinical data exchange and integration platform to help healthcare organizations of diverse types create a seamless view of the patient care experience and help further drive better health outcomes. (PRNewsfoto/4medica)

Low-quality data such as duplicate records, missing patient names, and obsolete information creates barriers to care delivery and billing/payment processes while increasing expense across the healthcare ecosystem through inefficiency. As more patient health data than ever is collected through medical equipment, digital devices and apps, it is increasingly important that provider and payer organizations are able to manage and leverage that data.

4medica's multi-tier, cloud-based Health Data Quality (HDQ) Platform integrates data from different sources such as lab, imaging, medication, encounter or vaccination, and normalizes it to improve consistency, while also creating a global ID for patients that allows them to be matched to their data. The company's mission is reflected in its tagline, "One Patient…One Record."

Smile CDR's data and integration platform includes a complete clinical data repository built around the HL7® FHIR® standard used for storing health records and supports all FHIR Resources. While Smile CDR has been part of 4medica's HDQ platform, this new partnership focuses on mutual business opportunities working with health information exchanges, hospitals, health plans and provider organizations to deliver clean, aggregated data.

"Pairing 4medica's Health Data Quality platform with Smile CDR's data aggregation and storage capabilities will result in better patient matching and higher-quality data in the formats required by different healthcare organizations," said Gregg Church, president of 4medica. "This partnership gives us more sophistication inside the data that enables better care coordination, greater clinical insights, and a healthier population."

Provider organizations and health plans using 4medica's HDQ platform can benefit from powerful analytics derived from standardized data that is curated, enriched and organized for easy sharing by Smile CDR. The HDQ platform can distribute analytics data across multiple user interfaces and portals, putting actionable data in the hands of users when they need it.

"The market demands reliable aggregated data that can drive actionable insights," said Clement Ng, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Smile CDR. "Together with 4medica we are providing a platform that finally makes data available in real time, allowing for much needed information to get out in many ways to patients, payers, and providers, thereby improving care coordination and clinical outcomes."

About 4medica

For more than two decades, 4medica® solves data integrity, financial and wellness management challenges to achieve true clinical interoperability and transparency. 4medica's Perfect Order for Perfect Payment™ integrates end-to-end high-volume revenue cycle management services. Our Big Data Management and Clinical Data Exchange cloud solutions facilitate patient identity management and data exchange to ensure the right data is captured at the right time, the first time, guaranteeing an unprecedented 1% patient record duplication rate. 4medica has processed up to 6 billion clinical results representing more than 70 million patient identities. The company connects 40,000-plus physicians to hundreds of ACOs, HIEs, HINs, hospitals, health systems, laboratories, radiology imaging centers and payers nationwide. Learn more at www.4medica.com.

About Smile CDR

Smile CDR is a health technology company that reduces barriers between information and care for those who consume or provide healthcare services with complex information systems. We are on a mission to make it easier for health organizations of all sizes to gain control of their data and deliver interoperable applications quickly. Our data and integration platform includes a complete clinical data repository built around the HL7® FHIR® standard used for storing health records and supports all FHIR Resources. As a strategic partner, our products, professional services, and commercial support give organizations the edge they need to enable interoperability within their health systems using a standards-based solution that leverages the most proven FHIR implementation in the world. For more information visit: www.smilecdr.com .

Media contact:

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola Communications for 4medica

Knesvold@acmarketingpr.com

Lucy Railton

Director of Marketing

Smile CDR Inc.

(800) 683-1318 x 712

pr@smilecdr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 4medica