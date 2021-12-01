2021 Aspire Leaderboard Positions Broadridge as the Leader in Financial Services Customer Communications Solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, announces its recognition as a leader in the 2021 Customer Communications Management (CCM) to Customer Experience Management (CXM) Service Provider Aspire Leaderboard™. The report also recognizes Broadridge's communications and engagement platform, the Broadridge Communications Cloud℠, as the overall leader for the financial services industry.

The Aspire Leaderboard assessment of CCM-CXM service providers is an objective resource that enables businesses to evaluate providers on product capabilities, solution strengths and strategic direction. Companies leverage the in-depth analysis to match their unique communications needs with providers that have demonstrated excellence.

Aspire's analysis places Broadridge far ahead of other providers in the CCM-CXM financial services category, specifically recognizing its leadership position in Capabilities and Strategic Direction. Among other key differentiators noted by Aspire are Broadridge's:

expertise in omni-channel communications

scale to drive digital transformation of customer communications

consultative approach

strong investment in information security and cybersecurity

"In our analysis of Broadridge, we were particularly impressed with its consultative approach to engaging with customers; working with them to identify, create, test and validate the best way to achieve their goals. This combined with Broadridge's ability to really drive digital communications strategy makes it a strong contender in the market and one to watch," commented Mia Papanicolaou, GM, North and South America, Aspire.

"We're honored to have earned such a strong position in Aspire's analysis as it reflects the strength and innovation of the Broadridge Communications Cloud and our ability to help clients seamlessly deliver engaging customer communications experiences that drive digital adoption and business outcomes," said David Zamorski, General Manager of Digital Solutions, Broadridge Customer Communications. "Our innovative technologies and communications expertise shine when we see our clients reap the benefits – from selling more products and services and accelerating payments to engaging customers with digital communications and reducing operational costs."

The Broadridge Communications CloudSM is a modular platform for creating, delivering, and managing omni-channel communications and customer engagement. Broadridge works with companies across industries to increase the impact of their digital and print communications with an integrated approach that creates revenue opportunities, operational efficiencies and brand loyalty. By modernizing a company's entire communications ecosystem – from people, processes and technologies to data, document creation through output – Broadridge helps clients deepen customer relationships with more relevant and engaging personalized experiences and accelerate the print-to-digital transformation.

Access the 2021 Aspire Leaderboard for CCM/CXM Service Providers at aspireleaderboard.com.

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire's consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, service provider, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard. For tailored RFP support please contact the Aspire team here.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with technology providers, service providers, enterprises and investors to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us please visit broadridge.com.

