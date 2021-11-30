Zsquare Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zsquare is proud to announce that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its high-performance, single-use endoscopic platform. The 2022 CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, which will take place January 5-8 in Las Vegas and online.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. The panel of Innovation Award judges includes members of the media, designers and engineers, reviews submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.

Zsquare's ultra-thin, flexible, high-resolution single-use endoscopic platform is designed to address multiple indications as well as solve unmet medical imaging needs for other indications. The platform is designed to improve usability, enhance diagnostic quality, eliminate risk of cross-infection and dramatically reduce healthcare costs.

According to Asaf Shahmoon, CEO and co-founder of Zsquare, "This recognition by CES highlights the major technological advances we achieved this year. Our disruptive breakthroughs in the world of miniaturizing visual fiber-optics are changing the entire cost structure of these vital medical devices, delivering unprecedented image quality and offering flexibility to adopt single-use endoscopic platforms in ways we never dreamed of before."

Zsquare is the only single-use endoscopic platform to deliver high-resolution images using a flexible scope with an imaging diameter of less than 0.5mm. Overcoming the inherent diameter versus image quality tradeoff of conventional chip-on-the-tip designs, Zsquare's elegant solution houses the less costly optics in a single-use shell and the high-value imaging electronics in a detachable, reusable imaging core. The result is a solution that dramatically reduces the optical component's diameter without compromising on image resolution, eliminate the risk of cross-contamination, and accesses anatomies that could never be properly imaged before.

About Zsquare: Zsquare, a privately held medical device company with headquarters in Israel, develops single-use, high-performance endoscopes that can expand access for a wide variety of indication, improve performance and solve the industry's most significant unmet need to eliminate the risk of cross-contamination.

