Vineyard Vines Announces Partnership with Toys For Tots This Giving Tuesday

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, a lifestyle apparel brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo, announced their partnership with Toys for Tots, a non-profit organization who gives back to children during the holiday season. This year on Tuesday, November 30th, Giving Tuesday, vineyard vines is donating 20% of all sales* to Toys for Tots to help them fulfill their mission of providing toys to children in need.

"As a company that's motto is Every day should feel this good, we are excited to partner with Toys for Tots, a great organization that for decades has helped bring joy to children throughout the holiday season," said Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. "With the help of our teams and our customers, together we can help make Every holiday feel this good," added Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder

"We are very pleased to welcome vineyard vines as a National Corporate Sponsor of the 2021 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 74 years through our Toys for Tots Program." Silvester concluded, "With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten.

"To join vineyard vines in celebrating Giving Tuesday and supporting Toys for Tots, please visit vineyard vines stores and shop online at www.vineyardvines.com .

*Donation will not exceed $100,000.

ABOUT vineyard vines® A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

ABOUT Toys for Tots Toys for Tots, a 74-year-old national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during the Christmas holiday season. The toys, books, and other gifts collected and distributed by the organization's Marines and volunteers during the Christmas season offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory that will last a lifetime. Toys for Tots also provides support year-round to less fortunate families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus sending a message of hope beyond the holiday season. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year, the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7.4 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947, over 272 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, please visit www.toysfortots.org .

