Versiti Announces Five State "Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes"

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti is excited to announce the "Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes," a five-state car giveaway to encourage donors to give back this holiday season for a chance to win big!

From December 1, 2021 – January 9, 2022, all attempting Versiti donors will be entered to win an SUV valued at around $25,000. One winner per state will be announced in January.

"The need for blood never ends, and this December we are asking our donors to give the greatest gift for patients in their communities," said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti. "Their lifesaving donation will help local families have a happier, healthier holiday season. As a thank you, we are excited to spread some holiday joy and offer five lucky donors a new ride as they cruise into the New Year."

Every two seconds, someone needs lifesaving blood to survive. While medical technology has provided many lifesaving discoveries over the years, there still is no substitute for blood, making it essential to hospitals every day of the year.

One donation of blood takes less than an hour and can help save up to three lives. Although blood is typically used by a patient within 24 to 48 hours of being donated, it can be safely stored for 42 days until it's needed.

All blood types are needed, with type O-positive and O-negative most in demand. O-positive is the most common blood type, while O-negative blood is the universal type that can be received safely by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is not known.

To make an appointment at a donor center or community blood drive near you, visit versiti.org or call:

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin – 877-BE-A-HERO

Versiti Blood Center of Illinois – 800-786-4483

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana – 800-632-4722

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan – 866-642-5663

Versiti Blood Center of Ohio – 800-485-6594

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. Appointments are preferred to ensure a quick and convenient donation, but walk-in donors are also welcome. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

For additional information about the Drive to Save Lives sweepstakes, including how to enter without a blood donation, please visit the sweepstakes webpage at bit.ly/3xDaUBq and see the official sweepstakes rules at bit.ly/drivetosavelifes.

About Versiti

Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our healthcare partners nationally. We provide innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit versiti.org.

