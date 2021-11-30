U.S. Silica Announces Price Increases on Industrial and Specialty Products

KATY, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that its Industrial and Specialty Products business will increase prices for most of its non-contracted silica sand, aplite, diatomaceous earth and clay products used primarily in glass, foundry, paints, coatings, elastomers, roofing, chemicals, recreation, building products, agricultural, pet litter and other applications.

U.S. Silica (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Silica)

Price increases will range from 6% to 14%, depending on the product and grade, and go into effect for shipments beginning February 1, 2022.

These price increases are necessary to help offset significant and continuing cost increases in energy, labor, transportation, materials and manufacturing costs.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and last-mile logistics provider and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in a wide range of industrial applications and in the oil and gas industry. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified product types to customers across its multiple end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 24 mines and production facilities and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Investor Contact

Patricia Gil

Vice President, Investor Relations

281-505-6011

gil@ussilica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.