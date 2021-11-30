Parkinson's Foundation Announces Global Care Network with Launch of Comprehensive Care Center Program

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Parkinson's Foundation announced the expansion of its clinical care network. The Parkinson's Foundation Global Care Network will increase to 60 Centers of Excellence worldwide and add a new level of designation – Comprehensive Care Centers – for medical centers providing outstanding clinical care and resources to people living with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Parkinson's Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Parkinson's Foundation)

Currently, there are 47 Centers of Excellence at academic medical centers around the world, including 33 in the U.S. These Centers have earned a reputation for comprehensive care, strong clinical research and playing a vital role in developing and disseminating new and better therapeutic approaches. The Global Care Network will add 13 new Centers over the next five years, beginning with six in the U.S. The Foundation is also establishing a new designation for medical centers providing outstanding clinical care and resources and will designate 15 Comprehensive Care Centers over the next five years.

"The Parkinson's Foundation recognizes there are many providers offering exceptional care and services to people living with and affected by Parkinson's disease," said John L. Lehr, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Parkinson's Foundation. "Today's announcement marks the planned expansion of our Global Care Network and our need to designate Centers at all levels providing the very best care."

The expansion from a Center of Excellence Network to a Global Care Network aims to help individuals like Karen St. Clair, a Parkinson's Foundation Aware in Care ambassador and her husband, Rob Barteletti, one of an estimated 10,000 people in New Mexico living with PD.

"When we moved to Santa Fe to retire, the lack of access to movement disorder specialists and prospect of a six-month appointment wait time led us to change my husband's insurance plan to include out-of-state coverage," said St. Clair. "The possibility of having new comprehensive Parkinson's care centers within local reach is exciting and fills us with hope."

Applications are now being accepted for both Center of Excellence and the newly established Comprehensive Care Center designations. In each case, institutions are medical facilities with specialized, multi-disciplinary teams providing evidence-based PD care, professional training, and impactful community education and outreach. The primary distinction between the Center of Excellence and the Comprehensive Care Center designation is that the former must conduct research and clinical trials relevant to PD.

To better serve areas with the greatest need for high-quality care, application priority is given to medical centers that are: located in geographic areas that do not currently have a Center of Excellence; serve communities that have limited access to quality care resources and; provide services to bordering cities and states.

Applications for Center of Excellence and Comprehensive Care Center designations are due Jan. 18, 2022. New designees will be announced in Summer 2022. Private or public healthcare facilities in the U.S., including those based in academic institutions, may apply for designation. Applications may be submitted electronically at Parkinson.org/Network.

The Foundation brings its Global Care Network together annually for a Leadership Conference to further innovation and learning in care and research. Every Center must re-certify after five years to ensure requisite standards of care. For a complete listing of Centers of Excellence visit Parkinson.org/COE.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $400 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the United States. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marissa Cruz

Parkinson's Foundation

mcruz@parkinson.org

305-537-9926

Parkinson.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parkinson's Foundation