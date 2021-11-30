Chico's FAS, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

FORT Myers, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter EPS per diluted share of $0.15 ; best third quarter performance since 2016

Total Company third quarter sales increased 29% year-over-year

Gross margin rate improved to 40.7%; highest third quarter level since 2014

SG&A as a percent of sales of 35.7%; lowest level since 2018

Year-to-date income from operations of $50 million ; higher than full year 2019

Repaid one-third of outstanding long-term debt and ended quarter with $137.5M of cash and marketable securities

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company" or "Chico's FAS") today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2021 thirteen weeks ended October 30, 2021 (the "third quarter").

Molly Langenstein, Chico's FAS Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "The third quarter represents our best third quarter earnings performance since 2016. We delivered robust year-over-year comparable sales growth across all three brands, produced our best third quarter gross margin performance since 2014 and continued our disciplined expense management. This performance clearly demonstrates the extraordinary progress we are making against our turnaround plan."

"Our third quarter comparable sales growth of 28% was driven by outperformance in store and digital sales channels. The sales growth was propelled by meaningful enhancements in product and marketing, which continued to significantly drive full-price selling," Langenstein continued. Customers are enthusiastically responding to our elevated quality and styling at both Chico's® and White House Black Market®, as indicated by our third quarter comparable sales growth of 23% and 33%, respectively, on meaningfully lower inventory levels. At both apparel brands, we achieved significantly faster sell-through rates, increased productivity, more full-priced sales and higher maintained margins. Soma® posted a 30% comparable sales increase over last year's third quarter and a remarkable 44% increase over the third quarter of 2019, marking five consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth at Soma. To continue driving the Soma business forward, we have invested in inventory, capital and staffing, to position us to capture additional market share and to become one of the largest intimate apparel brands in the U.S. "

Langenstein concluded, "We are a digital-first, customer-led company with a clear path for profitable growth. We have three unique brands, each with their own opportunities for expanding their customer bases, market share and sales. We continue to improve our operating performance, strengthen our balance sheet and build our team and infrastructure. We believe we are poised to generate shareholder value over the long term and look forward to continued success ahead."

Business Highlights

The Company's third quarter highlights include:

Robust results: Chico's FAS continued its profitable growth, posting $0.15 net income per diluted share for the third quarter, compared to a $0.48 net loss per diluted share for the thirteen weeks ended October 31, 2020 ("last year's third quarter") and a $0.07 net loss per diluted share for the thirteen weeks ended November 2, 2019 (the "third quarter of fiscal 2019"; as a pre-pandemic reference). The current quarter earnings represent the best third quarter performance since 2016.

Continued improving sales performance at Chico's: Comparable sales at Chico's increased 23.3% over last year's third quarter. Chico's continued to benefit from elevated product styling and quality enhancements, and customers particularly responded enthusiastically to denim, wovens and sweaters. Inventories remained lean, which fueled high productivity and increased full-price sales in the quarter.

Continued improving sales performance at White House Black Market ("WHBM"): Comparable sales at WHBM grew 33.4% over last year's third quarter. WHBM continued to benefit from elevated quality and product enhancements, and customers particularly responded to denim and new jacket silhouettes. Inventories remained lean, which fueled high productivity and increased full-price sales in the quarter.

Continued exceptional sales growth at Soma: Soma posted a 30.2% comparable sales increase over last year's third quarter and a remarkable 43.5% comparable sales increase over the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Data from market research firm NPD Group Inc. shows that Soma's growth continues to outpace the market in non-sport bras, panties and sleepwear. Management believes this research, along with recent performance, is a clear indication that Soma is well positioned to continue capturing additional market share and grow into a billion dollar brand.

Enhanced marketing continued to drive traffic as well as new customers: Chico's FAS continued to elevate its marketing efforts, allocating more resources to digital storytelling, influencers and other social efforts. These enhanced marketing initiatives are driving more customers to our brands, with our total customer count up nearly 8% from the third quarter last year, and their average age continues to trend younger than existing customers.

Strong balance sheet: The Company ended the third quarter with more than $137 million in cash and marketable securities, even after repaying $50 million of long-term debt during the quarter.

Improved gross margin: The third quarter gross margin rate rose to 40.7%, the best third quarter performance since fiscal 2014, driven by higher full-price sales, less promotional activity, strategic inventory management and improved leverage of occupancy costs on higher sales, partially offset by increases in raw materials and freight costs.

Continued cost discipline: Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses declined to 35.8% of net sales for the third quarter, an improvement over the third quarter rates of both fiscal 2020 and 2019, reflecting the impact of cost savings initiatives put in place in prior years, continued cost discipline efforts and sales leverage.

Obtained additional rent reductions: In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, Chico's FAS obtained approximately $22 million in incremental savings from landlords. This is in addition to the $65 million of reductions and abatements negotiated during fiscal 2020, for a total savings of $87 million . We believe these renegotiated store leases will provide an occupancy tailwind and will further enhance store profitability.

Overview of Financial Results

For the third quarter, the Company reported net income of $18.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $55.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for last year's third quarter. The Company reported a third quarter adjusted net income of $22.1 million, or $0.18 per share, excluding $3.9 million after-tax in legal settlement charges during the third quarter, as presented in the accompanying GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation. Last year's third quarter net loss included $6.3 million, or $0.06 per share, in significant after-tax non-cash impairment charges as presented in the accompanying Summary of Significant Non-Cash Charges table.

For the thirty-nine weeks ended October 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $35.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $281.0 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020. The Company reported an adjusted net income of $39.4 million, or $0.32 per share, excluding $3.9 million after-tax in legal settlement charges during the thirty-nine weeks ended October 30, 2021 as presented in the accompanying GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation. Net loss for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020 included $153.7 million, or $1.33 per share, in significant after-tax non-cash charges as presented in the accompanying Summary of Significant Non-Cash Charges table.

Sales

For the third quarter, net sales were $453.6 million compared to $351.4 million in last year's third quarter. This 29.1% improvement primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's third quarter as a result of the pandemic and higher full-price sales in the current year partially offset by 31 net permanent store closures since last year's third quarter.

Total Company comparable sales for the third quarter compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019 declined 2.7%, with Soma improving 43.5% and Chico's and WHBM decreasing 16.2% and 4.9%, respectively. Total Company on-hand inventories at the end of the third quarter compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were down 18.8%, with Soma up 36.6% and Chico's and WHBM down 46.2% and 38.8%, respectively; correlating sales and on-hand inventory.

Comparable Sales (1)

Thirteen Weeks Ended

October 30, 2021

Compared to Fiscal 2020

Compared to Fiscal 2019 Chico's 23.3 %

(16.2) % White House Black Market 33.4



(4.9)

Soma 30.2



43.5

Total Company 27.9



(2.7)





(1) The Company is not providing comparable sales figures for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 30, 2021 compared to the thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020 as it is not a meaningful measure due to the significant impact of the pandemic during the thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020.

Gross Margin

For the third quarter, gross margin was $184.4 million, or 40.7% of net sales, compared to $77.2 million, or 22.0% of net sales, in last year's third quarter. The year-over-year improvement in gross margin rate primarily reflects higher full-price sales, less promotional activity, strategic inventory management and improved leverage of occupancy costs on higher sales, partially offset by increases in raw materials and freight costs.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

For the third quarter, SG&A expenses were $162.5 million, or 35.8% of net sales, compared to $153.1 million, or 43.6% of net sales, for last year's third quarter, primarily reflecting the benefit of fiscal 2020 cost savings initiatives and sales leverage, slightly offset by the impact of $3.9 million in pre-tax litigation settlement charges for the third quarter and pre-tax impairment charges in last year's third quarter. Excluding the impact of the $3.9 million pre-tax litigation settlement charges in 2021, adjusted third quarter SG&A expenses as a percent of sales was 35.0% compared to 37.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Income Taxes

For the third quarter, the effective tax rate was 9.9% compared to 26.9% for last year's third quarter. The 9.9% effective tax rate primarily reflects a change in estimate from the second quarter due to an increase in annual projected deferred tax assets on which a full valuation allowance exists, offset by a 2020 fiscal provision to return benefit due to the reversal of a valuation allowance related to 2020 temporary differences and the rate differential provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. The 26.9% effective tax rate for last year's third quarter includes the annual benefit of the fiscal 2020 pre-tax loss due to the CARES Act, which was slightly offset by the impact of nondeductible book goodwill impairment charges.

Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt

At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, cash and marketable securities totaled $137.2 million. The $0.3 million increase in third quarter cash and marketable securities compared to the second quarter primarily reflects cash flow from operating activities offset by a principal payment of $50.0 million on debt in the third quarter.

At the end of the third quarter, cash and marketable securities totaled $137.5 million compared to $145.2 million at the end of last year's third quarter. Debt at the end of the third quarter totaled $99.0 million compared to $149.0 million at the end of last year's third quarter.

Inventories

At the end of the third quarter, inventories totaled $277.7 million compared to $256.5 million at the end of last year's third quarter and $277.5 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The $21.2 million, or 8.3%, increase from last year's third quarter primarily reflects strategic inventory management to align assortments with consumer demand to support the Company's sales growth.

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Outlook

For the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter the Company currently expects:

Consolidated net sales of $495 million to $510 million ;

Gross margin rate as a percent of net sales of 33.0% to 34.5%;

SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales of 32.3% to 32.8%;

Effective income tax rate of 33.0%; and

Earnings per diluted share of $0.00 to $0.05 .

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

Amount

% of Sales

Amount

% of Sales

Amount

% of Sales

Amount

% of Sales Net Sales:





























Chico's $ 203,505



44.9 %

$ 163,847



46.6 %

$ 601,914



45.8 %

$ 434,868



46.4 % White House Black Market 138,159



30.4



104,024



29.6



364,250



27.7



270,197



28.8

Soma 111,980



24.7



83,545



23.8



347,500



26.5



232,789



24.8

Total Net Sales 453,644



100.0



351,416



100.0



1,313,664



100.0



937,854



100.0

Cost of goods sold 269,205



59.3



274,252



78.0



820,973



62.5



827,019



88.2

Gross Margin 184,439



40.7



77,164



22.0



492,691



37.5



110,835



11.8

Selling, general and administrative expenses 162,469



35.8



153,096



43.6



442,637



33.7



390,571



41.6

Goodwill and intangible impairment charges —



0.0



—



0.0



—



0.0



113,180



12.1

Income (Loss) from Operations 21,970



4.9



(75,932)



(21.6)



50,054



3.8



(392,916)



(41.9)

Interest expense, net (1,744)



(0.4)



(536)



(0.2)



(5,170)



(0.4)



(1,387)



(0.1)

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 20,226



4.5



(76,468)



(21.8)



44,884



3.4



(394,303)



(42.0)

Income tax provision (benefit) 2,000



0.5



(20,600)



(5.9)



9,400



0.7



(113,300)



(12.0)

Net Income (Loss) $ 18,226



4.0 %

$ (55,868)



(15.9) %

$ 35,484



2.7 %

$ (281,003)



(30.0) % Per Share Data:





























Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.15







$ (0.48)







$ 0.30







$ (2.43)





Net income (loss) per common and common equivalent share – diluted $ 0.15







$ (0.48)







$ 0.29







$ (2.43)





Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 117,304







116,174







117,005







115,887





Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding – diluted 123,166







116,174







121,897







115,887





Dividends declared per share $ —







$ —







$ —







$ 0.09







Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)



October 30, 2021

January 30, 2021

October 31, 2020 ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,458



$ 90,791



$ 126,497

Marketable securities, at fair value 3,006



18,559



18,667

Inventories 277,738



203,983



256,542

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,841



30,565



36,766

Income taxes receivable 13,125



58,140



56,774

Total Current Assets 480,168



402,038



495,246

Property and Equipment, net 199,853



241,370



256,715

Right of Use Assets 494,808



586,061



582,074

Other Assets:









Goodwill 16,360



16,360



16,360

Other intangible assets, net 5,000



5,000



6,164

Other assets, net 25,413



24,049



37,839

Total Other Assets 46,773



45,409



60,363



$ 1,221,602



$ 1,274,878



$ 1,394,398













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 172,897



$ 116,506



$ 147,354

Current lease liabilities 177,563



194,551



208,351

Other current and deferred liabilities 140,982



120,729



123,474

Total Current Liabilities 491,442



431,786



479,179

Noncurrent Liabilities:









Long-term debt 99,000



149,000



149,000

Long-term lease liabilities 415,458



515,797



509,118

Other noncurrent and deferred liabilities 6,647



11,863



14,284

Deferred taxes 1,500



1,313



52

Total Noncurrent Liabilities 522,605



677,973



672,454

Commitments and Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity:









Preferred stock —



—



—

Common stock 1,225



1,197



1,199

Additional paid-in capital 505,419



498,488



496,993

Treasury stock, at cost (494,395)



(494,395)



(494,395)

Retained earnings 195,306



159,765



238,877

Accumulated other comprehensive gain —



64



91

Total Shareholders' Equity 207,555



165,119



242,765



$ 1,221,602



$ 1,274,878



$ 1,394,398



Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income (loss) $ 35,484



$ (281,003)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Goodwill and intangible impairment charges —



113,180

Inventory write-offs 374



59,687

Depreciation and amortization 39,662



48,536

Non-cash lease expense 139,116



163,072

Exit of frontline Canada operations —



498

Right of use asset impairment —



3,236

Loss on disposal and impairment of property and equipment, net 1,432



27,554

Deferred tax benefit 190



(18,409)

Share-based compensation expense 8,836



5,600

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Inventories (74,129)



(71,004)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,830)



(2,704)

Income tax receivable 45,015



(49,643)

Accounts payable 56,503



12,923

Accrued and other liabilities 16,643



19,097

Lease liability (166,990)



(94,500)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 88,306



(63,880)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (269)



(5,351)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 15,753



50,500

Purchases of property and equipment (8,246)



(9,537)

Net cash provided by investing activities 7,238



35,612

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from borrowings —



255,500

Payments on borrowings (50,000)



(149,000)

Payments of debt issuance costs —



(4,279)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock —



412

Dividends paid —



(10,701)

Payments of tax withholdings related to share-based awards (1,877)



(1,133)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (51,877)



90,799

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents —



(6)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 43,667



62,525

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of period 90,791



63,972

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of period $ 134,458



$ 126,497



Supplemental Detail on Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share Calculation

In accordance with accounting guidance, unvested share-based payment awards that include non-forfeitable rights to dividends, whether paid or unpaid, are considered participating securities. As a result, such awards are required to be included in the calculation of income (loss) per common share pursuant to the "two-class" method. For the Company, participating securities are comprised entirely of unvested restricted stock awards granted prior to fiscal 2020.

Net income (loss) per share is determined using the two-class method when it is more dilutive than the treasury stock method. Basic net income (loss) per share is computed by dividing net income (loss) available to common shareholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period, including participating securities. Diluted net income (loss) per share reflects the dilutive effect of potential common shares from non-participating securities such as restricted stock awards granted after fiscal 2019, stock options, PSUs and restricted stock units. For the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020, potential common shares were excluded from the computation of diluted income (loss) per common share to the extent they were antidilutive.

The following unaudited table sets forth the computation of net income (loss) per basic and diluted common share shown on the face of the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) (in thousands, except per share amounts):





Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020 Numerator















Net income (loss)

$ 18,226



$ (55,868)



$ 35,484



$ (281,003)

Net income and dividends declared allocated to participating securities

(123)



—



(313)



(173)

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 18,103



$ (55,868)



$ 35,171



$ (281,176)



















Denominator















Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

117,304



116,174



117,005



115,887

Dilutive effect of non-participating securities

5,862



—



4,892



—

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding – diluted

123,166



116,174



121,897



115,887



















Net income (loss) per common share (1):















Basic

$ 0.15



$ (0.48)



$ 0.30



$ (2.43)

Diluted

$ 0.15



$ (0.48)



$ 0.29



$ (2.43)





(1) Due to the differences between quarterly and year-to-date weighted average share counts and the effect of quarterly rounding to the nearest cent per share, the year-to-date calculation of net income (loss) per basic and diluted common share may not equal the sum of the quarters.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company reports information in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's GAAP financial results, and the Company's management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, the non-GAAP measures utilized by the Company may be unique to the Company, as they may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes presenting these non-GAAP measures, which exclude items that are not comparable from period to period, is useful to investors and others in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance. The reconciliation below excludes the unfavorable impact of litigation settlement charges.

A reconciliation of net income and income per diluted share on a GAAP basis to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis, SG&A expenses as a percent of sales and adjusted SG&A expenses as a percent of sales for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 30, 2021 is presented in the table below:

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share and Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, percent of sales (Unaudited) (in thousands)













Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



October 30, 2021 Net Income:

















Net Income GAAP basis

$ 18,226



$ 35,484

Litigation settlement charges

3,910



3,910

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP adjusted basis)

$ 22,136



$ 39,394











Net income per common and common equivalent share - diluted:

















Net income per common and common share equivalent (GAAP basis)

$ 0.15



$ 0.29

Litigation settlement charges

0.03



0.03

Adjusted net income per common share equivalent (Non-GAAP adjusted basis)

$ 0.18



$ 0.32











Selling, general and administrative expenses, percent of sales:

















Selling, general and administrative expenses, percent of sales (GAAP basis)

35.8 %

33.7 % Litigation settlement charges

(0.8)



(0.3)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses percent of sales (Non-GAAP adjusted basis)

35.0 %

33.4 %

Supplemental Detail on Significant Non-Cash Fiscal 2020 Charges

A summary of significant non-cash charges related to the impact of the pandemic on results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020 is presented in the tables below:

Summary of Significant Non-Cash Charges (1) (Unaudited)

















Thirteen Weeks Ended

October 31, 2020

Amount, pre-tax

% of Net Sales

Amount, after-tax

Per share impact

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Selling, general and administrative expenses:













Other long-lived asset impairment (2) $ 8,383



2.4 %

$ 6,303



$ 0.06

Total significant charges impacting selling, general and administrative expenses 8,383



2.4



6,303



0.06

Total significant non-cash charges $ 8,383



2.4 %

$ 6,303



$ 0.06





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

October 31, 2020

Amount, pre-tax

% of Net Sales

Amount, after-tax

Per share impact

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Gross margin:













Inventory write-offs $ 55,357



5.9 %

$ 34,107



$ 0.29

Long-lived store asset impairment (3) 18,493



2.0



13,905



0.12

Right of use store asset impairment 2,442



0.3



1,836



0.02

Total significant charges impacting gross margin 76,292



8.2



49,848



0.43

Selling, general and administrative expenses:













Other long-lived asset impairment (2) 8,383



0.9



6,303



0.06

Total significant charges impacting selling, general and administrative expenses 8,383



0.9



6,303



0.06

Goodwill and intangible impairment charges:













Goodwill impairment 80,414



8.6



72,900



0.63

Indefinite-lived asset impairment 32,766



3.5



24,637



0.21

Total significant goodwill and intangible impairment charges 113,180



12.1



97,537



0.84

Total significant non-cash charges $ 197,855



21.2 %

$ 153,688



$ 1.33





(1) All significant charges relate to the impact of the pandemic. Less significant charges that may have been incurred are not reflected in the table above. (2) Includes impairment on capitalized implementation costs related to our cloud computing arrangements and other technology-related assets. (3) Primarily includes impairment on leasehold improvements at certain underperforming stores.

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Store Count and Square Footage Thirteen Weeks Ended October 30, 2021 (Unaudited)





















July 31, 2021

New Stores

Closures

October 30, 2021



Store Count:

















Chico's frontline boutiques 508



—



(2)



506





Chico's outlets 123



—



—



123





WHBM frontline boutiques 341



—



(1)



340





WHBM outlets 54



—



—



54





Soma frontline boutiques 240



—



(2)



238





Soma outlets 18



—



—



18





Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 1,284



—



(5)



1,279















































July 31, 2021

New Stores

Closures

Other Changes in SSF

October 30, 2021 Net Selling Square Footage (SSF):

















Chico's frontline boutiques 1,385,742



—



(4,323)



—



1,381,419

Chico's outlets 309,921



—



—



—



309,921

WHBM frontline boutiques 799,823



—



(2,522)



—



797,301

WHBM outlets 112,724



—



—



—



112,724

Soma frontline boutiques 452,799



—



(4,026)



—



448,773

Soma outlets 34,329



—



—



—



34,329

Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 3,095,338



—



(10,871)



—



3,084,467





As of October 30, 2021, the Company's franchise operations consisted of 59 international retail locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations.

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Store Count and Square Footage Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 30, 2021 (Unaudited)





















January 30, 2021

New Stores

Closures

October 30, 2021



Store count:

















Chico's frontline boutiques 517



—



(11)



506





Chico's outlets 123



—



—



123





WHBM frontline boutiques 347



—



(7)



340





WHBM outlets 56



—



(2)



54





Soma frontline boutiques 241



—



(3)



238





Soma outlets 18



—



—



18





Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 1,302



—



(23)



1,279















































January 30, 2021

New Stores

Closures

Other Changes in SSF

October 30, 2021 Net Selling Square Footage (SSF):

















Chico's frontline boutiques 1,411,356



—



(29,937)



—



1,381,419

Chico's outlets 309,921



—



—



—



309,921

WHBM frontline boutiques 814,157



—



(16,856)



—



797,301

WHBM outlets 117,484



—



(4,760)



—



112,724

Soma frontline boutiques 454,557



—



(5,784)



—



448,773

Soma outlets 34,329



—



—



—



34,329

Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 3,141,804



—



(57,337)



—



3,084,467





As of October 30, 2021, the Company's franchise operations consisted of 59 international retail locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations.

