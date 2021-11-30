Ameritas, BakerHostetler webinar to discuss potential changes to federal tax code

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas, in partnership with national law firm BakerHostetler, will host "The Build Back Better Plan: Impact on Your Client's Planning Options" on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. via Webex. The webinar will discuss important updates to the tax code that would result from the proposed federal Build Back Better bill.

Andrew Rinn, vice president of advanced solutions and design at Ameritas.

"We want to empower advisors to have conversations with clients that will help them prepare for what could be coming."

The Dec. 8 webinar is intended as an informational session to help guide financial professionals who will have to navigate changes driven by the legislation now being considered by Congress. The event is free and open to the public and will include four speakers who will discuss the impact on planning options in 2022 and beyond.

"We want to empower our advisors to have conversations with their clients that will help them prepare for what could be coming," said Andrew Rinn, vice president of advanced solutions and design at Ameritas. "Helping financial professionals stay informed strengthens their ability to help clients make the best decisions for themselves and their families."

In addition to Rinn, the lineup of panelists includes BakerHostetler's Jonathan Forster, Private Client Services team member, Jeffrey Paravano, former U.S. Department of the Treasury official, and Michael Ferguson, former New Jersey congressman.

For more information and to register, visit the registration page.

About Andrew Rinn

Andrew Rinn is the vice president of advanced solutions and design at Ameritas. His highly skilled and credentialed team provides education to advisors so they can successfully position their client's wealth management cases. Andrew is the author of articles in Life Insurance Selling, Senior Market Advisor, National Underwriter and the Journal of Financial Service Professionals. He obtained his Bachelor of Science from Midland University and his Juris Doctorate from Drake University. He has served as the chapter president of the Des Moines Society of Financial Service Professionals, is an active member of NAIFA and served on the National Board for the Society of Financial Service Professionals.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

