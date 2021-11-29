50/50 Thursdays
Trecora Resources to Present at Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference on December 8th

Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced Patrick Quarles President & CEO, and Sami Ahmad, CFO will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference, taking place on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

TREC owns and operates a facility in southeast Texas which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, TREC is a 35% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. For more information please access TREC's website at Trecora.com. (PRNewsFoto/Trecora Resources) (PRNewsfoto/Trecora Resources)

The presentation will begin at 11:30 am ET on December 8, 2021.and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qynbi_NEQuK15BAsGxoSSw. Trecora Resources will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on that same day. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client

About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

Investor Relations Contact:  The Equity Group Inc.

Jeremy Hellman, CFA        (212) 836-9626
jhellman@equityny.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-resources-to-present-at-sidoti-virtual-micro-cap-conference-on-december-8th-301433082.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources

