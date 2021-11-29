Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. The event takes place from November 29 to December 2, 2021.

TRHC Co-President Brian W. Adams and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development Frank Sparacino will attend the virtual conference and participate in a fireside discussion.

TRHC's fireside discussion is available on its Investor site and directly from the conference site. Registered attendees can also access presentations via the Piper Sandler conference site until December 2, 2021.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

