EVIO, Inc. Announces Major Blockchain Partnership with Chroma Signet

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVIO, Inc. (OTC: EVIO) announced today that the company will offer its customers blockchain verification services for cannabis, hemp, CBD and related products in partnership with Chroma Signet.

EVIO Inc. (OTC: EVIO) (PRNewsfoto/EVIO Inc.)

Chroma Signet has developed a platform that allows cannabis and hemp companies to safeguard their products with fast, reliable product authentication and associated labels.

EVIO will provide verification services and assist its customers with joining Chroma Signet's Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). This DAO will serve its members by helping them acquire a special form of non-fungible token (NFT) that represents a namespace that will allow customers to easily verify the origin of cryptographic signatures attached to cannabis products throughout the cannabis supply chain.

Lori Glauser, CEO says "For years, the cannabis and hemp/CBD industry has been challenged with product authentication. Improper tracing of genetics, arbitrary assignment of strain names, and counterfeit test results that cause both commercial and safety concerns. The EVIO-Chroma Signet partnership will help solve these problems. This marks EVIO's first step towards its broader plan to enter into the blockchain space."

Marcus Estes, CEO of Chroma Signet says "this is the early stages of deployment of an open protocol that will help consumers gain insight into the supply chains connected to the products they buy. We're excited to partner with EVIO to help upgrade the software systems that power the cannabis industry."



About Chroma Signet



Signet is based on Chroma's open protocol for tracking physical objects, and information about them, through space and time. It's a fundamental building block for the supply chain transparency movement and helps empower consumers to vote with their dollars. Founded in 2013, Chroma Signet was originally developed for the Select brand and is now found on products everywhere.

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc. is a provider of analytical testing services for cannabis, hemp, and CBD products. EVIO maintains full-service, licensed and accredited laboratory operations in the United States and Canada. EVIO also provides R&D and consulting services to help customers produce high quality compliant products.

For more information, visit eviolabs.com and chromasignet.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements pertaining to anticipated or projected plans, performance, and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, the Company's ability to complete product testing and launch product commercially, the acceptance of product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in Company reports available at eviolabs.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605027/EVIO_Logo.jpg

For Further Information contact:

Lori Glauser,

Interim CEO,

info@eviolabs.com

+1 702-748-9944

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVIO, Inc.