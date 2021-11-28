Novarad Partners with CureMetrix to Advance AI-Driven Mammography

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad, a leader in the development of medical imaging software, today announced a partnership with CureMetrix, Inc., a pioneering healthcare technology company that delivers artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for radiology. Novarad's imaging tools, integrated with the CureMetrix AI-driven women's health suite of tools for mammography, will be distributed nationally in the U.S. Novarad will be the exclusive PACS distributor of CureMetrix AI for small and midsized imaging centers and hospitals.

NovaMG PRO with CureMetrix brings cutting-edge AI to mammography at an affordable price, without requiring users to switch workstations to view mammographic studies.

"Our vision for transformative imaging technology aligns perfectly with the mission of CureMetrix to support and advance women's health," said David Grandpre, Senior Director of Product at Novarad. "By integrating these highly trained, proven algorithms with our existing mammography offerings, radiologists will be able to streamline their workflow, reduce false positives and enhance their ability to diagnose breast cancer earlier. That's why we are excited to bring CureMetrix AI for mammography to Novarad customers and help save more lives."

The potential impact of the CureMetrix AI innovations in radiology have been featured in both the Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR) and in the Journal of Digital Imaging (JDI). CureMetrix's FDA-cleared cmTriage® is an application that prioritizes suspicious cases directly into the radiology worklist. Mammography exams are then processed by cmAssist®, a sophisticated AI-based CAD algorithm intended to identify, mark and score suspicious lesions to support the radiologist. And then cmDensity™ automatically classifies the patient's breast density according to the standards set by the American College of Radiology (ACR), BIRADS Fifth Edition.

Studies have shown some of the following benefits:

In addition, Novarad will be collaborating with CureMetrix on the implementation of novel cmAngio™, AI-based software intended to use a woman's mammogram to help doctors assess her risk of coronary heart disease (CHD), the number one killer of women.

"By integrating our AI solutions with Novarad's we can help radiologists diagnose breast cancer earlier and more accurately, and help doctors identify women at risk for CHD," said Navid Alipour, Chief Executive Officer of CureMetrix. "CureMetrix solutions will enhance the performance of physicians using Novarad's outstanding platforms, improving both clinical and financial outcomes both now and well into the future."

About Novarad

Located in the heart of Utah's Silicon Slopes, medical technology firm Novarad® provides industry-leading healthcare solutions that enable hospitals, imaging centers, clinics and physicians to work both smarter and faster. The company's 30+ years of success are founded on several core principles: transformative technology, a people-centered approach, and service delivery excellence. Visit Novarad at http://www.novarad.net for more information.

About CureMetrix

CureMetrix is a global leader in Artificial Intelligence for medical imaging, committed to advancing technology that improves disease detection and cancer survival rates across the globe. Its mission is to help save lives and support improved clinical and financial outcomes, delivering technology that radiologists, healthcare systems, and patients can rely on with confidence.

cmTriage® is FDA-cleared for commercial use in the U.S. cmTriage® and cmAssist® are ANVISA cleared in Brazil. cmAssist®, cmAngio™, and cmDensity™ are in development and are not yet available for commercial use in the U.S. For more information about CureMetrix AI solutions for women's health, visit www.CureMetrix.com .

Novarad Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novarad Corporation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novarad Corporation